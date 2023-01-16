Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on January 13, 2023 from Sales Promotion Services SA, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, of a relevant change in its holding.
Upon the recent completion of the transaction to acquire Bilboes Gold Limited (see announcement by the Company on January 6, 2023), the Company issued 4,425,797 new shares representing 25.64 per cent of Caledonia’s fully diluted share capital. The Company now has three new significant shareholders, as set out in the announcement, and, as a consequence, Sales Promotion Services SA has notified the Company that its percentage interest in the fully diluted share capital has decreased from 4.03% to 3.197%.
