At 9.9% CAGR, Renewable Naphtha Market to Cross US$ 916.1 Mn till 2030 | Renewable Naphtha Industry Analysis Report 2023

Renewable Naphtha Market Report 2023-2030

Bio-based polymers are projected to gain significant traction across a variety of industries as a viable and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report issued by Reports & Insights titled “Renewable Naphtha Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” outlines the market size, potential and deep understanding of the statistics geared towards the development of the respective market in an absolutely meticulous and thorough manner. The base year considered for the study is 2021, and the market size is projected from 2022-2030. To make it more intriguing, the report further mentions extensive know-how of the market, conceptual framework, and prevailing trends of the market along with the precise textual and graphical representation over the forecast period 2022-2030, developed by the acknowledged market expertise using verified research methodologies and proven analytical approaches.

Naphtha, a component of gasoline, is a byproduct of the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and renewable diesel. Renewable naphtha can help to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the use of fuels when blended with gasoline. because it emits little carbon.

In terms of revenue, the global renewable naphtha market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which Reports and Insights offer thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global renewable naphtha market.

Market Report Outlook:

This global renewable naphtha market research report aims to discuss market dynamics, including market drivers, potential threats and challenges to the market, global renewable naphtha market opportunities for the major players, global renewable naphtha market trends, market segmentation outlook, regional outlook, global renewable naphtha market size, market forecast, market share, as well as the major players operating in the global renewable naphtha market.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Dynamics

The market for renewable naphtha has attracted significant interest from the ethanol sector. Naphtha has received praise for being a superior chemical feedstock. Renewable naphtha has developed into a crucial component in boosting the viability of renewable chemistry, including renewable chemicals and bio-plastics, thanks to advancements achieved in the chemistry associated with its synthesis throughout time.

The growing interest in electric vehicles and the rise in the cost of bio-based fuels are impeding the market's expansion. Strict limits on the production of synthetic polymers like ethylene and propylene are expected to hinder sales growth in the plastics production market.

The synthesis of renewable naphtha at a low cost has caught the interest of oil producers and businesses that use their products. Sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel are two of the market's most important application sectors for renewable naphtha. As a result, the automobile sector believes that renewable naphtha offers a significant market opportunity. It is frequently mixed with these fuels to make them more environmentally friendly as a bio-based fuel component.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the major regional segments for comprehending the global expansion of the market for renewable naphtha include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to their huge end-user populations, North America and Europe are becoming more important regional markets in the growth of the worldwide renewable naphtha market. India and China have both experienced the creation of new revenue streams in the Asia-Pacific region. The increase in interest in renewable chemicals by the industry over the past few years has propelled the boom. Additionally, the Middle East is becoming extremely profitable in terms of fresh demand in the global market for renewable naphtha thanks to a booming oil sector.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Key Players

To accelerate the pace of product innovation in the market for renewable naphtha share, several competitors are leaning toward strategic alliances. They are extending their product lines into regional and global markets. Oil is being commercialized at a quick rate, which has accelerated the growth of the naphtha industry. Top competitors are likewise enlarging their production facilities in unexplored marketplaces, like numerous developing nations. Most participants are forming partnerships to meet demand as they perceive new potential presented by the usage of renewable naphtha in the transportation sector. The leading players in the global renewal naphtha market are; ENI, Kaidi, Neste, OMV, Philips 66, Preem, Repsol, Shell, TotalEnergies, UPM Biofuels, and UPM Biofuels amongst others.

In Sep 2022, Shell Petroleum NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Pioneer Point Partners and Sampension to acquire 100% shareholding of Nature Energy Biogas.

In 2021, Royal Dutch Shell in Germany aims to produce aviation fuel and naphtha made from crops and renewable power and to increase to commercial scale an electrolysis plant that makes fossil-free hydrogen, as it seeks to move away from crude oil.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Segmentation Outlook

Data for growth projections and estimates are included in this study for the Source segment (Animal Fat Waste, Green Hydrogen, Industrial Waste, Liquid Biomass, Used Cooking Oils, Vegetable Oils, and Wood-Based Residue); for the Type segment (Heavy Naphtha, Light Naphtha); for the Process segment (Thermal Decomposition Methods, Thermochemical Methods); for the End-Use Application segment {Bio-Based Plastics (LDPE, PE, PP), Renewable Polymer (Elastomers, Polyolefins, Styrenics)}. The renewable naphtha market forecast period is 2022 to 2030.

