Tết product fair opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Green Tết – Vietnamese Gifts Spring Fair 2023 opened at 12 Phùng Khắc Khoan, Đa Kao Ward, District 1 in HCM City on Saturday, featuring thousands of products for Tết (Lunar New Year) of 60 enterprises, production facilities and craft villages across the country.

Organised by the High Quality Vietnamese Product Business Association, the Business Studies and Assistance Centre, and the Leading Business Club, the fair is a special edition of the Green - Nice Market held on Saturdays and Sundays each week at 135A Pasteur, District 3.

Coming to the fair, customers can easily find a wide range of products such as fruits and vegetables, confectionery, honey, coconut blossom sugar, herbal teas, bio incense sticks, and specialty products of Trà Vinh, Đồng Tháp, Hà Giang, and other localities.

All products on sale at the fair have clear origins and meet Vietnamese and international quality standards, according to Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of the High Quality Vietnamese Product Business Association.

Open until January 18, the fair includes many activities such as instructing visitors to cook Tết dishes of different regions by artisans, activities that enable visitors to experience regional ethnic culture, calligraphers giving away meaningful words written in calligraphy, and a nightly lucky draw programme.

The fair is being held to support start-ups, traditional craft villages and businesses nationwide to showcase their products in the city, meeting consumer demand for farm produce and specialty products for the Lunar New Year, Hạnh said.

At the opening ceremony, the organisers presented 30 gifts to underprivileged families in District 1’s Đa Kao Ward. — VNS