Evicted in the name of adaptation: rights-based approaches needed in urban planning

A similar case comes from the city of Guwahati in India, where around 30 percent of the urban population live in informal settlements on the hills to avoid the high rental costs of the urban core. The hills are subject to frequent flooding and landslides which puts these communities at risk.

Some modelling studies predicted that at current rates of settlement on the hills which is an important watershed for the area, there would be a 20 percent increase in peak runoff, creating an increased risk of landslides and flash floods.

Closely mirroring the case of Metro Manila, the marginalised hill dwellers were blamed for environmental damage, and environmental groups formed by the urban wealthy and middle-class demanded protection for the hills, terming the settlements as “encroachers”. These campaigns led to state-led eviction drives . Yet, the wealthy estates which also settled on the same hills escaped any blame.

Such processes have been termed by sociologists as “bourgeois environmentalism ”. This refers to the contradictory logic of the increasingly affluent and consumerist lifestyle of the wealthy and middle-class which results in environmental degradation on the one hand, yet also champions conservation and greening initiatives such as protected parks and urban beautification movements on the other.

The seminal urbanist Henri Lefebvre first advanced the idea of the “right to the city” which holds that all urban dwellers should be able to play a central role in any decision that contributes to the production of urban space, and to physically access, occupy and use urban space according to their needs.

More recently, these principles have been adopted by UN Habitat’s New Urban Agenda which calls for all inhabitants of cities, without discrimination of any kind, to be able to inhabit and produce just, safe, healthy, accessible, affordable, resilient, and sustainable cities and human settlements, to foster prosperity and quality of life for all.

The examples of Metro Manila and Guwahati show how environmental and disaster reduction agendas can become exclusionary and entail the further marginalization of groups which are already the most vulnerable.

Alongside this, we see the increasing dominance of the private sector as a driver of urban development and the growth of enclaves for the rich such as gated parks which provide environmental amenities only to those who can afford to pay.

Incorporating disaster risk reduction into urban land-use planning does not automatically resolve the vulnerability experienced mostly by poorer and disadvantaged segments of society. In fact, it might even produce new forms of vulnerability and inequality because risk reduction and adaptation measures are often selectively applied to benefit powerful groups and important assets at the expense of the historically poor and marginalised.

Reconceptualising urban development through a lens of inclusion can help:

Refocusing the objectives of urban development to enhance equitable access and usage of urban space in line with the Rights to the City

Combatting inequalities and segregation in towns and cities by prioritizing affordable housing and access to services

As part of risk-informed urban planning, prioritizing relocation in-situ when resettlement is unavoidable

Ensuring the incorporation of gender analysis within risk-informed planning to understand and address differentiated needs

Allocating a stronger role for the state as a duty bearer for creating inclusive and democratic urban development processes and regulating the activities of the private sector.

The adaptation challenge faced by cities in the context of mounting climate pressures and rapid urbanization is profound. Yet, it is critical to question who cities are being designed for. A rights-based urban planning approach will help to ensure that equity, justice and concern for the needs of the most vulnerable are placed front and centre.

This perspective was informed by research under the Building resilience through inclusive and climate-adaptive disaster risk reduction (BRDR) programme, led by SEI Asia in partnership with the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency and Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, which explored gender equality and rights-based approached in risk-sensitive urban land-use planning.