Between Uncertainty and Hope: Crossing the Darien Gap is Only the Beginning

Gustavo Bejarano, his wife and their three children are part of the Venezuelan migrant population who have left their country due to the collapsed social and economic situation. "We left there for the children. I want to see my children studying and going to bed with three meals daily. We don't have that now," says Gustavo.

After a month of traveling from Venezuela, and just a few days after crossing the Darien Gap, Gustavo and his family arrived in San José, Costa Rica. They have had to resort to the goodwill of locals who have provided enough money to allow them to continue, after being robbed in the Darien Gap of the little resources they had.

Returning to Venezuela is not an option for Gustavo. "Over there, we have nothing, we have no one. The only person I had was my brother, but he was killed for not paying an extortion demand."

After risking their lives to cross through the Darien Gap, it is difficult to imagine anyone wanting to return, yet Alejandra Mejías says that she must do just that. The 28-year-old Venezuelan left Colombia, where she lived for four years, with her youngest son and her Colombian partner, to find a better job in the United States and to buy a home.

After crossing through the Darien Gap, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and arriving in Trojes in Honduras, Alejandra received the news that she could lose custody of two of her children who were in Medellin, Colombia, under the care of a friend. Unable to buy a plane ticket, this young mother desperately hopes to return to avoid losing her children.