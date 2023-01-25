Asset Servicing Market Size Expected To Reach $1831 Billion By 2027

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the asset servicing market. As per TBRC’s asset servicing market forecast, the market is expected to grow to $1830.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%

The growth in the asset servicing market is due to globalization as it creates a large avenue for the expansion and growth of the asset servicing market over the forecast period. North America region is expected to hold the largest asset servicing market share. Major players in the asset servicing market include National Australia Bank Limited, CACEIS, BNY Mellon, HSBC, JP Morgan.

Trending Asset Servicing Market Trend

Robotic process automation (RPA) or automation is a major trend shaping the growth of the asset servicing market. Robotic process automation alone could reduce the headcount by 60–70% in the asset servicing industry while also achieving cost savings of approximately 30–40%. Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to a set of software tools known as bots or robots that are used to perform a repetitive or routine business process that is currently used by transaction processing teams or service centers. RPA can replace manual tasks involved in asset servicing such as reconciliation, trade processing, and reporting for regulators and clients, reducing the time required with cost-efficiency.

Asset Servicing Market Segments

• By Service: Fund Services, Custody and Accounting, Outsourcing Services, Securities Lending

• By End User: Capital Markets, Wealth Management Firms

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

• By Geography: The global asset servicing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

