Biologics Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 596.65 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biologics market was valued at USD 264 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 596.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biologics market was valued at USD 264 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 596.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029



This global market research report has a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape.



Biologics , commonly referred to as biological medications, are disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) that are manufactured from live creatures or contain living organism components. Vaccines, blood, blood components, tissues, cells, allergies, genes, and recombinant proteins are among the items derived from humans, insects, microbes, animals, plants, and birds. These products regulate the development of essential proteins, alter human hormones and cells, and produce compounds that either activate or suppress the immune system. They also alter the way natural biologic intracellular and cellular activities function.

Biologics have acquired a lot of momentum in recent years since they are used to treat a variety of diseases and ailments, such as Crohn's disease , ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis , and other autoimmune diseases. The product's widespread use is expected to drive growth in the global biologics market in the coming years. Biologics are at the cutting edge of research, supporting the most recent advances. Such breakthroughs are expected to result in revolutionary treatments that give patients new treatment options. New developments and unique therapies are being developed for the production of new biologics, indicating that the global biologics market is anticipated to have a positive future outlook.

Some of the major players operating in the biologics market are:

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

Abbott (US)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Zydus Cadila (India)

Recent Development

In November 2021, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combined with limited chemotherapy as first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer. Patients with squamous or non-squamous illness, independent of PD-L1 expression, are eligible for the treatment. 1 The FDA's Real-Time Oncology Examine (RTOR) pilot programme was used to review this application, which aims to ensure that safe and effective medicines are offered to patients as soon as feasible.

Opportunities:

Increase in the number of research and development activities



Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the biologics market growth. In addition, scientists and researchers are studying species and expression systems to improve biological products' productivity. In addition, a number of pharmaceutical companies are conducting research and development (R and D) to increase the efficacy of oral medications for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of the biologics market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered in Biologics Industry Research

Type

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitor

T-cell Inhibitor

Selective Co-stimulation Modulators

Interleukin -6 (IL-6) or Interleukin-17 Blocker

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) Blocker

B-cell Inhibitor

Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibody

Recombinant Insulin

Vaccine

Blood Factor

Human Growth Hormone

Fusion Protein

Recombinant Enzyme

Interferon

Colony-stimulating Factor

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Oligonucleotides

Others

Peptide

Botulinum Toxin

Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Autoimmune/Immunologic Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Ophthalmic Diseases

Respiratory Disorders

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs)

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSDs)

Infectious Diseases

Source

Microbial

Mammalian

Manufacturing

Outsourced

In-House

Drug Type

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Mode of Purchase

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Dosage Form

Injection

Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

End-Users

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving the biologics market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases kill more than 41 million people worldwide each year. The most common chronic disease, cardiovascular disease, kills 17.9 million people per year, followed by cancer, diabetes and respiratory disorders. These four groups are responsible for 80% of all chronic disease mortality. Chronic diseases have prompted the development of sophisticated diagnostics and therapeutics. Biologics are medicines that have been genetically modified to target a portion of the immune system that causes inflammation.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of biologics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the biologics market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyle of people and surging geriatric population will result in the expansion of biologics market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the market's growth rate.

Biologics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the biologics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the biologics market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region. Additionally, increase in strategic collaborations for the development of biologics treatment for acute as well as chronic diseases will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to surging prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, kidney and liver disorders in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Biologics Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Biologics Market, By Type Global Biologics Market, By Drug Class Global Biologics Market, By Therapeutic Application Global Biologics Market, By Source Global Biologics Market, By Manufacturing Global Biologics Market, By Drug Type Global Biologics Market, By Mode of Purchase Global Biologics Market, By Dosage Form Global Biologics Market, By Route of Administration Global Biologics Market, By End-Users Global Biologics Market, By Region Global Biologics Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

