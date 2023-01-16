Stand-Up Paddleboard Market to Observe Utmost CAGR Growth of 6.0% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Industry Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global stand-up paddleboard market will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

An increase in the number of soft adventure sports participation has a propositional impact on the growth and adoption of stand-up paddleboards, as in recent stand-up paddleboards are widely used in water sports and yoga. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global stand-up paddleboard market will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Stand-up paddleboard is also known as SUP, which is a popular sport activity that, involves standing up on a board and using a paddle to make the way through the water. This sport requires the usage of arms while standing or kneeling to propel the board forward. Thus, market includes variety of boards, which are classified based on weight, material, length, product, application, and price. Moreover, SUP boards look like surfboards but the design for the usage of the boards are different. These boards are completely used with paddles. The user has options to use the boards for different purposes such as yoga, race, touring and even for surfing.

Key Market Players:

Aqua-Leisure Recreation, LLC,

Tahe Outdoors,

BOARDWORKS,

Cascadia Board Co,

Starboard,

SUP ATX LLC,

SURFTECH, LLC,

Sea Eagle Boats, inc.,

Imagine Nation Sports, LLC,

Naish International,

Bluefin SUP,

Goosehill,

Atoll Board Company,

C4 Waterman,

NRS,

YOLO Boards & Bikes,

Mistral Watersport,

Paddle Boards by iROCKERSUP,

Wetiz by Zacki Surf & Sport,

Sun Dolphin Boats,

Red Paddle Co,

LAIRDSTANDUP,

Tower Paddle Boards,

THURSO SURF, and

Decathlon among others.

Recent Development

In September 2021, Dotdash Media, Inc. supported SUP yoga. The company published a blog to enhance SUP yoga's principles and importance by reporting its positive impact on mental health, which can be used for lower back pain management.

Opportunities

INCREASING RECOGNITION OF WATER SPORTS IN INTERNATIONAL SPORTS

Water sports across the globe are gaining popularity among people as most countries offer great opportunities for adventure lovers looking for a variety of experiences. However, one of the oldest water sports is rowing, which started in 1864. After several decades, in 1993, this sport was recognized by establishing the first national center for rowing in Snagov.

Critical Insights Related to the Stand-Up Paddleboard Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Drivers

RAPID GROWTH IN SURFACE WATER SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS AND EVENTS

Water surface sports include a variety of ` such as rowing, sailing, water skiing, surfing, kayaking, rafting, and many others. These sports were not familiar in the last several decades. However, most such water surface sports have gained a prominent role among people's interest in sports, including surfing and stand-up paddleboard.

INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF ADVENTURE SPORTS PARTICIPATION

Adventure sports or extreme sports are usually classified into activities with a high level of danger. Such adventure sports can be competitive or non-competitive and often involve individual participants rather than teams. Moreover, water sports include surfing, stand-up paddleboards, rafting, kayaking, and many others.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market Scope

By Product

Solid SUP Boards

Inflatable SUP Boards

By Weight

56kg-68kg

68kg-79kg

79kg-91kg

91kg-102kg

22kg-56kg

102kg-113kg

113kg-125kg

above 125kg

By Length

9.1-12.0 feet,

<9 feet

>12 feet

By Price

Medium

Low

Premium

By Material

PVC

EPOXY

Fiber Glass

By Application

All-Round

Flat-Water or Touring

Surfing

Race

Yoga

By Buyer

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Third-Party Online

Franchised Sport Outlet

Retail Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channel

Specialty Store

Independent Sports Outlets

Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global stand-up paddleboard market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, weight, length, price, material, application, buyer, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Stand-Up Paddleboard market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to rapid growth in surface water sports championships and events.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Product Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Weight Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Length Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Price Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Material Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Application Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, Buyer Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Distribution Channel Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market, By Region Global Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

