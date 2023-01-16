/EIN News/ --

WISeKey congratulates the winners of the 2023 WISe.ART Excellence Awards

Geneva – January 16, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced its WISeKey Davos 2023 event: NFT Excellence Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on January 18, 2023 at the Piano Bar Hotel of Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, Davos Platz, Switzerland) starting at 16:30 CET. This event will mark the company’s 18th participation at Davos since WISeKey was nominated by the WEF as one of the founding members of the Global Growth Company community.

WISeKey’s CEO Carlos Moreira noted “We are very excited to welcome you to join us at the WISeKey Davos 2023 Event, taking place at the Piano Bar Hotel on January 18, 2023. Friendly reminder to please review the roundtables you would like to attend and confirm your attendance.”

Date & Time January 18, 2023 / 15.00 to 20.00 CET Location Piano Bar Hotel Europe

Promenade 63, 7270 Davos 15:00 – 16:30 WISeSAT Space Next Frontier 16:30 – 17:30 NFTs What’s Next and WISe.Art NFT Excellence Awards 2023 18:00 – 19:00 Cybersecurity Tech Accord 19.00 – 20.00 Geneva 3.0 Roundtable

NFTs - What’s Next? And WISe.Art NFT Excellence Awards 2023

Date & Time 16.30 to 17.30 CET, 18th Jan 2023 Location Piano Bar Hotel Europe Format / Description NFTs Whats Next and WISe.Art NFT Excellence Awards 2023 Attendees Isabelle Wachsmuth, Art Impact for Health and SDGs at WHO Solene Michelon, Associate Founder of Demeritte Gallery John O’Hear, AI Artist and Co-director of the AIIA Festival Matthias Ruethmueller, CEO of the Basel Art Center Jithin VG, CEO & Co-founder of Accubits Technologies (Global) Founding Partner at Accubits Ventures Ashok Ranadive, CEO Casperlab Maria Pia Aqueveque Jabbaz, Founder of Maqueveq & Co Francesco de Leo, Executive Chairman of Kaufmann & Partners Moderated by Sixtine Crutchfield, Art Director of WISe.ART entrusted NFT Platform

The 2023 event will focus on current trends in the Art World and the preparation progress for Web03, AI and NFT marketplaces. Industry experts, investors, and entrepreneurs kindly agreed to partake as our special guests to discuss their views on the future during a focused round table moderated by WISe.ART’s Art Director, Sixtine Crutchfield. She says “Clearly, we look at what most call a Crypto Winter as a time to solidify and better foresee how the industry must build its foundations.”

To select the 2023 Excellence Award Winners, the WISe.ART team ran a campaign on its social media platforms and asked the global community to vote for their favorite art piece. After one month, we identified the winners in the following categories: Over People’s Choice, Philanthropy, Digital and physical Art, Photography, Audio and Video.

The Winners are:

The WISe.ART NFT OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2023 recognize, celebrate, showcase, and promote the most outstanding NFT artworks, projects, and concepts and to connect their outstanding creativity and artwork with investors, patrons, and collectors from all over the world.

Furthermore, discussions will also focus on recent NFT trends. Despite the demise of the Crypto Currency market, collectors are spending more, not less, on NFT art, according to the Art Market Report. ‘It can become addictive,’ some admit to author Brian Boucher of ArtNet News for ArtBasel.

Crypto winter (or ice age, whichever it turns out to be) hasn’t cooled collectors’ appetite for digital artworks, according to “A Survey of Global Collecting” in 2022, co-published by Art Basel and UBS, prepared by Dr. Clare McAndrew, Founder of Arts Economics. On the contrary, just in the first half of 2022, high-net-worth collectors spent an average of $46,000 on art-based NFTs, more than all of 2021 ($44,000) and 2020 ($35,000). A robust 17% of their spending was on digital art, including 10% linked to an NFT.

About WISe.ART

WISe.ART is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.ART NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

