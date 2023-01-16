Rutland Barracks- Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B4000340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME:01/13/2023 1815

INCIDENT LOCATION: US 4 EB in Ira, VT

VIOLATION: Carless and Negligent operation

ACCUSED: Alexander Tomasik

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Corinth, ME

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 13, 2023 at approximately 1815 hours the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations on US 4 in Ira near the Ira Rest Stop. During the course of the traffic stop it was determined the vehicle was also the subject of an earlier be on the lookout for a vehicle that drove through the grass median and into the eastbound lanes of travel, against the flow of traffic. Alexander Tomasik 33 of E. Corinth, ME was screened for DUI and taken into custody and transported ot the Rutland Barracks. Tomasik was ultimately found unimpaired by a Drug Recognition Expert after further screening. Tomasik was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/23 10AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.