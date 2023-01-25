Global Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the multifamily housing green buildings market. As per TBRC’s multifamily housing green buildings market forecast, the global multifamily housing green buildings market size is expected to grow to $289.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.
The growth in the multifamily housing green buildings market is due to customer awareness of factors such as environmental impacts, sustainability, and long-term cost savings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest multifamily housing green buildings market share. Major players in the multifamily housing green buildings market include Turner Construction Co., Clark Group, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skansa.
Trending Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Trend
Consumers and builders are working together to create more sustainable homes, with a focus on reducing carbon footprints by promoting self-sustaining homes, also known as Net-zero homes. A Net Zero home produces energy through various domestic renewable energy technologies such as solar panels, micro wind turbines, sinkholes, and compost gas for its energy requirements. It aims to produce at least as much energy as it consumes.
Multifamily Housing Green Buildings Market Segments
• By Type: New Construction, Remodelling
• By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products
• By Construction Type: Full Green, Semi Green
• By Geography: The global multifamily housing green buildings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Multi-family residential green building is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any multi-family housing structure that is built to be environmentally sustainable using a detailed design and plan.
