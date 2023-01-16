Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,749 in the last 365 days.

Berlin - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23A3000313                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks                           

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/15/23, 2044 hours

STREET: South Hill Rd

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Highway 95               

WEATHER: Partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laura Hernandez

AGE: 67    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, undercarriage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to South Hill Rd, in Williamstown for a report of a single vehicle crash.  Upon arrival, it was learned that the operator had fled the scene in another vehicle.  Vehicle #1 was traveling north on South Hill Rd and lost control going down a hill.  The vehicle went off the east side of the road and collided with a telephone pole before rolling on to its side.  The operator was later located by Montpelier Police in the vehicle she was seen getting into at the scene of the crash.  The operator was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.  She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/01/23.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/23 0830 hours            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Berlin - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.