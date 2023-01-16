Berlin - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3000313

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/15/23, 2044 hours

STREET: South Hill Rd

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Highway 95

WEATHER: Partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laura Hernandez

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, undercarriage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to South Hill Rd, in Williamstown for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was learned that the operator had fled the scene in another vehicle. Vehicle #1 was traveling north on South Hill Rd and lost control going down a hill. The vehicle went off the east side of the road and collided with a telephone pole before rolling on to its side. The operator was later located by Montpelier Police in the vehicle she was seen getting into at the scene of the crash. The operator was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/01/23.

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/23 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648