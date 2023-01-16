Berlin - Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3000313
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/15/23, 2044 hours
STREET: South Hill Rd
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Highway 95
WEATHER: Partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Laura Hernandez
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, undercarriage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to South Hill Rd, in Williamstown for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was learned that the operator had fled the scene in another vehicle. Vehicle #1 was traveling north on South Hill Rd and lost control going down a hill. The vehicle went off the east side of the road and collided with a telephone pole before rolling on to its side. The operator was later located by Montpelier Police in the vehicle she was seen getting into at the scene of the crash. The operator was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident. She is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/01/23.
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/01/23 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648