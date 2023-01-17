Just Gina! wins Best Thriller, Best Director, and Best Duo Awards at the Vegas Movie Awards™
Filmmaker Edwin L. Williams II, Actress Emilie Montemayor and Actor Alfonso Davis III win big at prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival - Vegas Movie Awards™DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Gina! Synopsis:
Gina takes it upon herself to find out why Ethan has ghosted her after their one and only date. Ethan gives Gina the answer she is looking for, but it comes with a deadly consequence.
Just Gina! is written and directed by Edwin L. Williams II.
Edwin L. Williams II is an award-winning actor, director, writer, and cinematographer.
He has been a filmmaker for 9 years, with an Associate Degree in Performance Acting from KD Conservatory in Dallas, Texas. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and currently filming out of Dallas, Texas. Furthermore, he has directed and provided cinematography for over 10 projects ranging from book trailers, short films, web series, feature films along with original short films. His personal projects fly under the banner "a Seoul in the Cloud films" honoring his Korean heritage and his wife, best friend, and business partner Ilyssa Williams. Edwin is represented by Teresa Natera of Core Talent Agency. Edwin served as writer, director, cinematographer, and editor for Just Gina!
Emilie Montemayor is an award winning actress of 5 years from Dallas, Tx, and she plays the lead character Gina.
Alfonso Davis III is an award-winning actor from Twentynine Palms, California. He is an actor of 10 years and plays the character of Ethan in Just Gina!
Ilyssa Williams served as the executive producer and production manager for Just Gina! She is an award-winning writer, actress, and producer, and she has been in the film industry for over 6 years.
Terry Bowers served is Key Grip and boom operator. Naomi Williams and Esme Kyle served as production assistants.
Just Gina! managed to win such important awards in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to provide filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind Just Gina! to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
This is award winning director Edwin L. Williams II statement after this important achievement: “I want to thank my entire cast and crew for helping make Just Gina! a possibility to even be showcased at the Vegas Movie Awards. The fact that I was blessed to have such great and talented people recognized at this incredible festival is truly a highlight for me. I want to continue to earn my place and my form of storytelling in this industry. The nominations that evolved into multiple wins motivates me to continue on striving for even bigger heights. Thank you to the judges and especially the Vegas Movie Awards team for creating this amazing space for creativities to safely showcase their talents. Thank you again!
"I want to give a big thanks to my director and scene partner for helping me bring this character to life! Their energy and encouragement allowed me to tap into a side that I didn't know I had. I'm honored and grateful to receive this recognition."
- Emilie Montemayor "Gina"
“I’m extremely grateful to my scene partner and my director creating an aura of collaboration during this project. It was an honor to be nominated, and a special thank you to the esteemed judges who voted for us to win in the BEST DUO – Award in Prestige category. Thank you”
- Alfonso Davis III “Ethan”
“What a wonderful start for 2023! It’s a complete honor to participate in a prestigious film festival that welcomed us with open arms and encouraging words. I’m very grateful for everything. Thank you VMA for playing a part as a steppingstone in our movie journey!”
- Producer Ilyssa Williams
You can watch the film for Just Gina! at: Just Gina Short Film Link - https://vimeo.com/780321044
For more information about award-winning Just Gina! visit www.seoulofelw.com
