UAV Flight Training and Simulator Market Revenue to Cross US$$1.6 Billion by 2026, Predicts IndustryARC
UAV Flight training and simulator market report forecasts that Full flight segment is set to register largest share.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that UAV Flight Training and Simulator Market is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 4.1% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand for virtual flight environment for both commercial and military purposes and growing need for cost effective pilots training are expected to accelerate the Flight Simulator market during forecast period. Similarly, rising spending in aerospace training sectors are creating opportunity for flight simulator market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the UAV Flight Training and Simulator Market highlights the following areas –
• North America dominated the Flight Simulator market with a share of more than 38%, owing to strict guidelines imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs).
• UAV Flight training and simulator market report forecasts that Full flight segment is set to register largest share as it offers high fidelity, reliability and accurately stimulates the aircraft environment.
• Commercial segment is the largest segment for Flight Simulator market. Rise in the global air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aviation industry, which is leading to the demand for commercial aircraft deliveries.
Segmental Analysis:
By Type :
Full flight Simulator is set to register highest CAGR of 6.1% during forecast period 2021-2026. These system are getting more popularity due to high fidelity, reliability, simulation accuracy and better at exposing deficiencies like proneness to pilot-induced oscillation (PIO). These systems create sound, motion, and visuals to create realistic training environment and also offer digital electrical control loading and an electric motion system, reducing power consumption and ensuring minimal operational life costs.
By Application:
Flight simulator for Commercial application is likely to register a CAGR of 6.5% during forecast period 2021-2026. Rise in the global air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the aviation industry, which is leading to the demand for commercial aircraft deliveries.
By Geography:
In 2020, North America dominated the Flight Simulator industry market size for about 38.7% market share, followed by APAC and Europe. In North America, strict guidelines imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs) regarding use of simulators for training purpose.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the UAV Flight Training and Simulator Industry are -
1. Airbus Group N.V.
2. Avion Group
3. CAE Inc.
4. Collins Aerospace
5. Elite Simulation Solutions
