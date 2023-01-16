The House Hot Sheet for Week 2 of the 2023 Legislative Session

Monday

The second week of the 2023 Legislative Session begins with the House honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with remarks on the floor.

Later, in the afternoon, the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee is holding a public hearing on Rep. Mari Leavitt’s (D-University Place) legislation to increase the penalty for hazing (HB 1002). The Housing Committee will hear HB 1129 from Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) to provide greater opportunities to purchase manufactured or mobile home community property.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning kicks off with a morning hearing in the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee on several firearm safety bills, including HB 1143 by Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle) and HB 1240 from Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds). HB 1143 requires firearms safety training and a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases and HB 1240 bans assault weapons. The Local Government Committee will hear public testimony on a bill from Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell) to update the Growth Management Act (GMA) and establish a new ‘climate change and resiliency’ goal (HB 1181).

In the early afternoon, the Housing Committee will hear public testimony on Rep. Jessica Bateman’s (D-Olympia) Middle Housing legislation (HB 1110), which authorizes fourplexes on any residential lot in cities with a population of 6,000 or more, and sixplexes if units are affordable. The Health Care & Wellness Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1134, from Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), to continue implementation of the 988 behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention system.

Later in the afternoon, the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee have scheduled a public hearing on HB 1177 from Rep. Debra Lekanoff (D-Bow), which creates a missing and murdered indigenous women and people cold case investigations unit. At the same time, the Education Committee will hear HB 1109, new legislation provided by Rep. Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island) to provide better funding for special education in K-12 schools.

Wednesday

Hearings on Wednesday include the Consumer Protection & Business Committee hearing testimony on the Used Motor Vehicles Express Warranties Act (HB 1184) from Rep. David Hackney to expand protections for used car purchases.

Also in the afternoon, the Washington Future Fund (HB 1094) will be heard by the Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee. The Washington Future Fund, prime sponsored by Rep. Monica Stonier (D-Vancouver), creates a fund for all children enrolled in Apple Health between birth and their first birthday that can be used for homeownership, postsecondary education, or creating a small business.

Thursday

In the morning, the Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1024, the Real Labor, Real Wages Act from Rep. Tarra Simmons (D-East Bremerton) and an executive session on HB 1087 from Rep. Peterson to restrict solitary confinement in Washington state.

Later in the afternoon, the Capital Budget Committee will hear HB 1050 from Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) to expand the use of apprentices in public projects.

Friday

As the second week of session ends, the Labor & Workplace Standards Committee will meet for possible executive session on HB 1106, legislation from Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett) to expand unemployment insurance benefits for certain workers who quit for good cause.

Also in the morning, possible executive session will be held in the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee on HB 1069 from Rep. Leavitt, a bill to enact the Counseling Compact, which allows a mental health counselor to offer remote services.

The Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning meets Friday afternoon for possible executive session on Rep. Berry’s Evergreen Basic Income pilot program (HB 1045).