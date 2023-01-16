Homicide: 3200 Block of 15th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the 3200 block of 15th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:49 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Renando Griffin, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###