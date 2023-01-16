RE: E Hill Road Richmond

Roadway is back open, please drive carefully.

From: Kunzmann, Ryan via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, January 15, 2023 8:36 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: E Hill Road Richmond

E Hill Rd in the area of 737 in Richmond is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

