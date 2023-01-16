Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 16, 2023

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan





Private meetings





10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit a rare earths element processing plant. The Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark, will be in attendance.









Note for media:







10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum. The Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark, will be in attendance.









Notes for media: Open coverage

Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.

Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.