Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 16, 2023
January 15, 2023 6:48 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a rare earths element processing plant. The Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark, will be in attendance.
Note for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum. The Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark, will be in attendance.
Notes for media:
