Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 16, 2023

January 15, 2023 6:48 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan


Private meetings


10:00 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will visit a rare earths element processing plant. The Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark, will be in attendance.



Note for media: 


10:30 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum. The Mayor of Saskatoon, Charlie Clark, will be in attendance.



Notes for media: 

  • Open coverage 
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. 
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


