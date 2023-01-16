Smith Opens New Operational Hub in Singapore

The new distribution center offers mirrored capabilities to Smith's global operations

HOUSTON (PRWEB) January 15, 2023

Smith, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its new distribution center in Singapore. The 20,000-square-foot facility offers a full suite of inspection, testing, and storage for components, mirroring the company's hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam. Smith also recently expanded its Hong Kong warehouse and added a second facility in Houston amidst the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

"Over the course of the past year, we have expanded our worldwide operational space by more than 70 percent to meet the increasing demand for semiconductors across industries," said Kirk Wehby, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. "Our new Singapore hub will help us to offer more localized support to our growing customer base in Asia and beyond."

The new distribution center safely houses product across all stages of the supply chain. Smith's automated environmental-controls system enables strict monitoring and maintenance of the facility, including temperature and humidity monitoring and ESD-safe operational areas, which adhere to international standards and requirements.

The company invested more than USD $1 million in state-of-the-art functionality and counterfeit-detection testing equipment for the new facility. This new equipment will bolster the company's quality program and increase testing capacity in the region by 50 percent. Additional functional- and authenticity-testing equipment will be installed in both labs in the coming months.

"Smith's foundation for quality excellence is established in our 4Cs of Quality framework," said Kirk. "Our systems-based approach to quality is implemented across our global hubs, ensuring that our customers around the world receive the consummate product and service quality that they've come to expect from us."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles . In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety . Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/smith_opens_new_operational_hub_in_singapore/prweb19115418.htm