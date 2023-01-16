BIXOLON adds XM7-30 to its XM7 Series Mobile Label Printer Line-up

Providing colour LCD and large battery capacity for the external environment

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the XM7-30 3-inch (80 mm) premium and rugged mobile label printer. Sitting alongside its family models XM7-20 and XM7-40, the new printer adds 3-inch labelling option to the XM7 Series, and the XM7-30 is a next-generation of SPP-L3000. The XM7-30 is ideally suited for business in verticals including Retail, Warehouse, Manufacturing and Logistics, where high-volume mobile label printing is required.

The XM7-30 is built rugged to withstand tough conditions. IP54 certification and 2.1m (7 ft.) drop test reliability means the new printer can be easily protected from dust and liquid spillages to support smooth operations while minimizing the printer's downtime and repair cost. Furthermore, an operating temperature range of -15 ~ 50℃ (5 ~ 122℉) delivers reliable outdoor usability throughout the year. With all these features packed in a compact form factor, alongside the support for media roll diameter of 66 mm, the XM7-30 still only weighs less than 1kg, offering excellent mobility in the field.

Highlighted features include a TFT Colour display, easy-to-open peeler, smart battery with outstanding capacity of 3400 mAh. Alongside, power delivery charging and data communication via universal USB Type-C® cable is supported. Allowing large space for storing fonts, graphics, as well as firmware upgrades and tools, the new printer provide 128 MB SDRAM, 256 MB Flash memory as a standard and optional 256 MB SDRAM, 512 MB Flash memory.

The XM7-30 prints labels at up to 5 ips at 203 dpi. The new printer comes with USB and serial interfaces as standard, with additional Bluetooth® (MFI Certified) and WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n options. Simultaneous connection of both Bluetooth and WLAN is also enabled to ensure seamless operations without interruption. The new family supports easy Bluetooth pairing via NFC and smooth compatibility with major operating systems including Android™ and iOS®.

Providing a wealth of information on the battery's health through BIXOLON's web-based printer profile management software XPM™, the XM7-30 guarantees an excellent performance for prolonged operations. With this real-time printer management solution, workflows can be streamlined, and the status of individual battery is monitored to ensure health visibility before productivity is impacted. Plus, label design software such as BIXOLON's free-of-charge Label Artist™, Label Artist™ Mobile for iOS™ and Android™, alongside industry leading BarTender®. Simple and easy direct printing option from SAP® applications is also supported. As its family models, the XM7-30 supports industry leading command languages, such as SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-C™ and BXL/POS to allow for seamless integration with customers' existing systems.

"The XM7-30 is the perfect blend of our premium label printing technologies. With this new addition to our portfolio, our high-end mobile line-up has been strengthened to keep customers printing in the most challenging, high-volume environments," states John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. "We're confident the new XM7-30 will unleash further opportunities to our global customers and partners in this fiercely competitive market."

The XM7-30 is available now for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to purchase from BIXOLON America and BIXOLON Europe's sales regions from February.

