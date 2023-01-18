Jennifer Rivera, Founder Of Travel Joy Homestays, Helps Traveling Professionals Feel Comfortable In NYC
One woman in NYC is unlocking freedom through entrepreneurship.
The opportunity to work alongside my kids preparing apartments for guests is icing on the cake.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Ann Rivera is the owner and founder of Travel Joy Homestays and the mastermind behind the company's success. Rivera makes it look easy. However, just because she makes it look that way doesn't mean it always was.
— Jennifer Rivera
Rivera wasn't always an entrepreneur. Before starting Travel Joy Homestays, she was a single mom and a school secretary who constantly juggled parental responsibilities with the grind of a full-time job. When asked why she chose this career path Jennifer had this to say, " Freedom for me is more than just financial. It's freedom from emotional and financial abuse, freedom from limiting beliefs, and release from settling for the bare minimum. My only goal was to reclaim time lost and give it back to my children so that I could break generational curses and heal generational traumas. Entrepreneurship brought freedom to my life by allowing my children to go to work with me, and helping prepare living spaces for travelers in need. In all honesty, I started this business because of the low barrier of entry. The opportunity to work alongside my kids preparing apartments for guests is icing on the cake."
Travel Joy Homestays specializes in making temporary housing feel like home. Many of their clients are travel nurses or business professionals who are regularly in and out of town. They have Studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments available for short-term stays, and Rivera makes it a point to cater to clients' needs. Their website states, "We provide a top-tier customer experience for nurses and other traveling business professionals visiting the NYC area."
Rivera credits her love for design, giving her a leg up in the industry. She chooses decor based on how she would want to decorate her home, not a rental space. Travel Joy Homestays also offers units where pet owners can stay, a rare luxury in NYC. They also cater to families and regularly arrange equipment children need, such as car seats, cribs, and strollers.
Jennifer takes pride in helping people slow down and enjoy themselves in a fast-paced city. Her work ethic and attention to detail shine through in every part of her properties. She plans to expand her growing business by helping other women who share her experiences start their own companies in the STR industry. She wants to have support groups and show women they can do big things even if they have lived a life of adversity.
Jennifer Rivera
Travel Joy Homestays
+1 201-448-7070
jennifer@traveljoyhomestays.com