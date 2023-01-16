Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,775 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DUI, Gross Neg Opp, MV Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23B4000377

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2023 at approximately 0016

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation, Motor Vehicle Crash

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Berg

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 0016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling westbound on US 4 at approximately 120 mph. Troopers then witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate a corner on the highway. While speaking with the operator, Kelly Berg, signs of impairment were observed. Berg was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Berg was first transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and subsequently to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and grossly negligent operation.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DUI, Gross Neg Opp, MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.