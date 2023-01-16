Rutland Barracks // DUI, Gross Neg Opp, MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4000377

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2023 at approximately 0016

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation, Motor Vehicle Crash

ACCUSED: Kelly Berg

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 0016 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling westbound on US 4 at approximately 120 mph. Troopers then witnessed the vehicle crash while attempting to navigate a corner on the highway. While speaking with the operator, Kelly Berg, signs of impairment were observed. Berg was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Berg was first transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and subsequently to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and grossly negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.