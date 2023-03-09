Poetry Book ‘Musings of a Sleepless Soul I' by Shawn Ren Owens Explores Deep Corners of the Human Psyche
Shawn Ren Owens Captures the Universal Human ExperienceATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poetry book ‘Musings of a Sleepless Soul I, explores the deepest, darkest corners of the human psyche. Written by author and poet, Shawn Ren Owens, the book delves into the innermost thoughts and emotions that keep us up at night. It is a collection of 77 poems that are both powerful and thought-provoking.
The poems deal with an array of humanity such as, Love and Longing, that explore the pain and beauty of love. Owens writes about the passion and heartache that come with being in love, and the longing that we feel when we are apart from the ones we love. Their words are both raw and beautiful, and will resonate with anyone who has ever been in love.
The poems on Melancholy and Despair are perhaps some of the darkest poems. Owens explores the depths of human despair and the sadness that can consume us. They write about loss, loneliness, and the struggle to find meaning in a world that can seem cruel and indifferent.
The poems geared toward Self-Discovery and Growth are powerful. Owens writes about the journey of self-discovery and the growth that can come from facing our fears and overcoming our limitations. Their words are inspiring, and remind us that even in our darkest moments, there is always the possibility for growth and change.
The poems about Spirituality and Mysticism are perhaps the most philosophical. Here, Owens explores the mysteries of the universe and the connection between the physical and spiritual worlds. Their words are both insightful and thought-provoking, and will leave readers questioning their own beliefs about the nature of reality.
Throughout the book, Owens’ writing is powerful and evocative. They have a gift for capturing complex emotions and distilling them into simple, beautiful phrases. Their words are often haunting and will stay with readers long after they have finished the book.
One of the most striking things about ‘Musings of a Sleepless Soul I’, is the way in which it captures the universal human experience. Owens writes about emotions and experiences that are common to us all, regardless of our background or culture. Their words are a reminder that despite our differences, we are all connected by the same hopes, fears, and dreams.
The book is a powerful and thought-provoking collection of poems that will resonate with readers on a deep level. It is a book that explores the human experience in all its complexity, from the pain of love to the mysteries of the universe. Owens’ writing is both beautiful and haunting, and their words will stay with readers long after they have turned the final page. It is a book that deserves a place on the bookshelf of anyone who loves poetry or who is interested in exploring the depths of the human psyche.
Shawn Ren Owens is an American non-binary accomplished author, poet, speaker, and mentor who strives to empower others. With an impressive background in business and entrepreneurship, Owens brings a unique perspective to their writing, providing insights that can help anyone achieve success by following their passion.
Born and raised in rural Texas, Owens excelled academically, earning a scholarship to attend Arkansas State University, where they double majored, earning two Bachelor degrees; one in Banking Finance and another in Corporate Finance. They went on to earn a Master’s degree from Belhaven University. Owens' diverse educational background laid the foundation for a successful career. Shawn currently resides in Georgia with their wife, actor Thea Clark.
Owens poetry has been featured in, or is forthcoming from, Creatifies Magazine, Cosmonauts Avenue, Empty Mirror, Medium Magazine, and elsewhere.
‘Musings of a Sleepless Soul I’, is available in bookstores and retailers worldwide. Connect with Shawn @shawnrenowens on Twitter and Instagram or visit shawnrenowens.com.
Flowers
I saved the flowers.
They were too bright , and too pretty to take right away.
It wasn’t time for them yet.
The ground was still cold and hard.
I waited and waited to take them, saying “maybe tomorrow”.
I seemed to have forgotten about time, because in the end, they rotted and died, before ever getting to leave their vase.
Maybe the cemetery ground wasn’t ready yet.
Maybe, I wasn’t ready yet.
Seth Ryan
Sidus LLC
info@sidusllc.com