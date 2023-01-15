Governor Newsom Proclaims Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the State of California.

PROCLAMATION

More than 50 years after his passing, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s call to stand up against injustice and protect the most sacred tenets of democracy continues to inspire our work to build a better world. As we confront the many challenges our state and nation face today, we draw strength from his legacy and powerful example of the impact we can have by uniting across our differences.

With people from all walks of life coming together to support their fellow Californians amid recent storms, we are reminded of the common humanity Dr. King underscored in his teachings, and the enduring truth that you don’t have to be somebody to do something. The incredible spirit of generosity and community on display across our state is a source of hope and resilience to all of us.

Dr. King provided a framework for how each of us can shape the future: Call out injustice and work toward something better. In a time when basic voting rights are under attack in our country and people are being targeted in senseless hate crimes, it’s crucial that we carry Dr. King’s call to action forward and use our moral authority to stand up for what’s right.

Let us honor Dr. King’s legacy by keeping alive the spirit of community and compassion that always sees us through challenging times and recommit to realizing his dream of a more equitable society and world.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 15, 2023, as “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.”

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State