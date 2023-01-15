Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,671 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

AZERBAIJAN, January 15 - 15 January 2023, 17:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, President Ilham Aliyev said that he highly appreciated the United Arab Emirates’ support for Azerbaijan in the discussions on the South Caucasus region held at the UN Security Council and described it as an example of friendship and brotherhood.

The presidents noted that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are peace-loving states, emphasizing their efforts to ensure peace, stability and security in the region.

During the conversation, the sides mentioned that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates maintain close cooperation in the political, economic, security and other fields, and highlighted the importance of further expanding these relations. They also underlined the importance of reciprocal visits of the two countries’ delegations at different levels in accordance with the political line defined by the heads of state.

Saying that under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates has achieved important successes and significant technological advances, President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his congratulations on this occasion.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in turn, congratulated Azerbaijan on the successes and victories achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev invited President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Azerbaijan.

The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.