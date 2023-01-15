Submit Release
Media Advisory - Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in London

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, to make an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence across the city of London.

He will be joined by Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West and his Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of London.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary Fragiskatos and Member of Parliament Kayabaga will take questions from the media.

Monday, January 16, 2023

1:30 p.m. EST

Central Library
251 Dundas Street
London, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/15/c5444.html

