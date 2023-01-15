AGM Batteries for Cars Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 17,171.09 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Market Dynamics, Growth and Competitors Analysis

AUCKLAND, Jan. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " AGM Batteries for Cars Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The trustworthy AGM Batteries for Cars market survey report helps to focus on the more important aspects of the market like the market's recent trends. This market study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Analysis and estimations attained with the use of substantial information gathered in this market report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. Global AGM Batteries for Cars market report also endows with the list of the leading competitors and their moves such as joint ventures, acquisitions, mergers, etc.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global AGM batteries for cars market is expected to reach a value of USD 17,171.09 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The global AGM batteries for cars market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

AGM or Absorbent Glass Mat is an advanced lead -acid battery that provides superior power to support the higher electrical demands of vehicles and start-stop applications. AGM batteries are extremely resistant to vibration, are totally sealed, non-spillable, and maintenance-free. AGM batteries offer better cycling performance, minimal gassing, and acid leakage when compared with conventional lead-acid batteries.

The AGM batteries for cars market is growing substantially due to the rising demand for AGM batteries in the automobile sector. The rising demand for AGM batteries in the automobile sector is expected to drive the market's growth. Superior characteristic of AGM batteries is expected to heave the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with AGM batteries is expected to be a major restraint for the market's growth. Innovation in battery technology is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the market's growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals is expected to act as a major challenge to the market's growth.

Recent Development

In July 2022, Exide Technologies launched all battery range automotive brochures. This brochure includes all the information related to automotive batteries and related products. It will help customers and distributors to know the company's offerings. Hence, it is expected to create a good impact on the growth of global AGM batteries for cars market.

In May 2020, Power Sonic Corporation launched models of small high rate lithium batteries (PSL-SH) and 16 models of series collection capable lithium batteries (PSL-SC). This new product innovation in the battery segment enhanced the growth of the company as well as the global AGM batteries for cars market

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for AGM batteries in sound system

The AGM battery is an excellent battery choice for car electrical systems, and its demand is increasing among people, especially for car sound systems. It is designed to hold a large amount of power, making it ideal for cars that are used for long-distance travel. As there are two things to be considered by consumers when buying a new battery for a vehicle which are cranking power and reserve capacity; If a consumer needs a powerful battery that is capable enough for all the electrical applications in the car (climate-controlled seats, powered lift gates, and accessory lighting among other), it is recommended to have an AGM battery for the vehicle by an expert.

Key Market Segments Covered in AGM Batteries for Cars Industry Research

By Type

By Voltage

By Engine Type

By Sales Channel

By Vehicle Type

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for AGM batteries in the automobile sector

AGM batteries are being used in a growing number of new vehicles not only because of their increased longevity but also because they perform better with high electrical loads and stop/start systems. Over the next couple of years, up to 40 percent of new cars may be equipped with fuel-saving stop/start systems and AGM batteries. AGM batteries are a great choice for high-end and advanced fuel-efficient vehicles with high power demands and for people who seek greater reliability and longer life in auto batteries. Powerful electronic features such as GPS, heated seats, and audio systems all add to the demand for more power from the battery. An AGM battery can withstand long standstill times, as with this technology, layering cannot occur in the electrolyte, which is bound in the separator, so there is less sulfurization. This suggests that an AGM battery is easier to recharge than a wet battery after a long standstill period. Thus, due to the high period longevity and good performance of AGM batteries, the demand for AGM batteries in the automobile sector has increased significantly.

Superior characteristic of AGM batteries

AGM batteries are resistant to vibration, sealed, non-spillable, and are maintenance-free. AGM batteries offer better cycling performance, minimal gassing, and acid leakage when compared with conventional lead-acid batteries. The result of all the features of AGM technology is superior life performance. Over their lifespan, AGM batteries can start an engine more than 60,000 times. That is more than three times the starts one gets out of a conventional battery, and AGM batteries recharge faster than typical batteries. One of the biggest pros of going with AGM batteries is that they are known as maintenance-free batteries. The AGM has a lower self-discharge rate that lasts much longer than the flooded lead-acid batteries. The AGM has a lifespan of up to seven years if well maintained, much compared to other batteries that last for three to five years. Therefore, the AGMs last longer and will serve better than any other batteries

AGM Batteries for Cars Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the AGM batteries for cars market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Finland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

In 2023, the North America region is expected to dominate the global AGM batteries for cars market globally as the region has a higher demand for automotive and automation in the manufacturing industry compared to other regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market : Regulations Market Overview Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market, By Type Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market, By Voltage Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market, By Engine Type Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market, By Sales Channel Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market, By Vehicle Type Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market, By Region Global AGM Batteries for Cars Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

