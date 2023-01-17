Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,712 in the last 365 days.

Tim Fodor, President of Michigan Geosearch, Inc. (a part of the Fodor Group) has made another Oil Discovery in Michigan

Drilling Equipment for MGI Wylie #1-1A

OKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Geosearch, Inc. Wylie #1-1A located in Section 1 of Unadilla Township, Livingston County was drilled to a total depth of 4248 ft on December 22, 2022. The Wylie #1-1A encountered a new undiscovered Silurian Niagaran Reef approximately 40 acres in areal extent and has a gross oil section of 164 feet ft from 4036 feet to 4200 feet.

Michigan Silurian-Niagaran Reefs grew on a carbonate shelf approximately 450 million years ago and have been prolific producers of oil and gas In Michigan for over 50 years.

The Wylie #1-1A is similar to the Michigan Geosearch Inc.’s Buurma #1-36A drilled in 2019 that was tested for 740 barrels of oil per day and has been producing high quality crude oil each month since it was discovered and placed into production.

Michigan GeoSearch, Inc. is a fully integrated oil/gas exploration company with a 40 year track record in locating new reserves of hydrocarbons. MGI utilizes state of the art geosciences exploration techniques to select its prospects and wells. Information and data covering many sophisticated, technical and complicated geosciences disciplines ranging from geological, geophysical, geochemical, petroleum engineering and reservoir engineering are incorporated into MGI's exploration and drilling program.

MGI under the leadership of Tim Fodor a Certified Exploration Geologist (#3172 American Association of Petroleum Geologists and #8504 American Institute of Petroleum Geologists) has developed significant expertise in all facets of oil and gas exploration, basin and reservoir analysis, reservoir stimulation and enhancement, geosciences acquisition and interpretation, primary and secondary production, production facilities, treatment facilities, gas transmission and compression, cogeneration, full phase integration of all geosciences disciplines.

Tim F Fodor
Michigan GeoSearch, Inc
+1 8432985039
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tim Fodor, President of Michigan Geosearch, Inc. (a part of the Fodor Group) has made another Oil Discovery in Michigan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.