Tim Fodor, President of Michigan Geosearch, Inc. (a part of the Fodor Group) has made another Oil Discovery in Michigan
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Geosearch, Inc. Wylie #1-1A located in Section 1 of Unadilla Township, Livingston County was drilled to a total depth of 4248 ft on December 22, 2022. The Wylie #1-1A encountered a new undiscovered Silurian Niagaran Reef approximately 40 acres in areal extent and has a gross oil section of 164 feet ft from 4036 feet to 4200 feet.
Michigan Silurian-Niagaran Reefs grew on a carbonate shelf approximately 450 million years ago and have been prolific producers of oil and gas In Michigan for over 50 years.
The Wylie #1-1A is similar to the Michigan Geosearch Inc.’s Buurma #1-36A drilled in 2019 that was tested for 740 barrels of oil per day and has been producing high quality crude oil each month since it was discovered and placed into production.
Michigan GeoSearch, Inc. is a fully integrated oil/gas exploration company with a 40 year track record in locating new reserves of hydrocarbons. MGI utilizes state of the art geosciences exploration techniques to select its prospects and wells. Information and data covering many sophisticated, technical and complicated geosciences disciplines ranging from geological, geophysical, geochemical, petroleum engineering and reservoir engineering are incorporated into MGI's exploration and drilling program.
MGI under the leadership of Tim Fodor a Certified Exploration Geologist (#3172 American Association of Petroleum Geologists and #8504 American Institute of Petroleum Geologists) has developed significant expertise in all facets of oil and gas exploration, basin and reservoir analysis, reservoir stimulation and enhancement, geosciences acquisition and interpretation, primary and secondary production, production facilities, treatment facilities, gas transmission and compression, cogeneration, full phase integration of all geosciences disciplines.
Tim F Fodor
