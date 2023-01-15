Targeting Hong Kong Market – MGTO invites Hong Kong tourism industry leaders to Macao for familiarization visit to tap into Hong Kong as a visitor source market

MACAU, January 15 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has invited about 40 Hong Kong tourism industry leaders to Macao today (15 January) for a two-day familiarization trip. They set off for a first-hand experience of the “tourism +” elements, including tourist attractions at Macao’s World Heritage Site and tourism facilities of various mega integrated resorts. The delegation will also participate in a travel trade networking seminar with their counterparts in Macao for an update on Macao’s latest tourism situation.

The first HK travel trade delegation visit after the new measure comes into effect

The delegation from Hong Kong marks the first travel trade familiarization visit to Macao since border measures loosened between the two cities with the requirement for the COVID nucleic acid test lifted. Together with 14 Hong Kong journalists, about 40 Hong Kong tourism industry leaders arrived by ferry to Macao this morning (15 January) to embark upon a two-day enriched itinerary. This afternoon (15 January), Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and other officials met with the delegation for group picture at the Ruins of St. Paul’s. The delegation enjoyed Sino-Portuguese cultural and artistic performances at Macao’s World Heritage Site. They also listened to “In Love with Macau” and “Macau Sã Assi”, songs by local composers, and watched the Portuguese Folk Dance. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK was there to enliven the vibes. Macao Chinese Orchestra also delivered an impressive performance at St. Dominic’s Church. After that, the delegation visited MinM Plaza, the Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform and other sites. Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Tai Kin Ip, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, and Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U, were present to welcome and converse with the delegates together with other officials.

Experience the charm of diverse “tourism +”

Besides visiting the World Heritage – “The Historic Centre of Macao”, the delegation experienced the Macao Grand Prix Museum and the facilities of various integrated resorts such as the immersive art space Artelli and restaurant L’ Attitude at the City of Dreams, teamLab SuperNature at the Venetian Macao, the Fondant Art Exhibition, Sea Odyssey show and theater at MGM Cotai, as well as the tourism and MICE facilities at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort, Galaxy Macau and Wynn Macau.

The delegation consists mainly of tourism industry leaders from Hong Kong. There are representatives of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong and its member associations, member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR (Functional Constituency – Tourism), chief of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, major tourism organizations and travel agencies, representatives of Hong Kong-Macao transportation service operators, among other delegates.

Industry exchange resumes in person between both cities

The delegation will join a Hong Kong – Macao travel trade networking seminar tomorrow (16 January). At the seminar, MGTO, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and Economic and Technological Development Bureau will each deliver an overview of tourism, MICE as well as trade and commerce in Macao. The six integrated resorts will also present their latest development. By inviting tourism industry leaders to Macao for familiarization and exchange, MGTO hopes to garner greater support for the tourist market and ignite Hong Kongers’ intention to visit Macao, as part of the endeavor to tap into a wider range of market segments.