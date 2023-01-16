Submit Release
Homeowners Urged to Schedule Preventative Maintenance or Furnace Repair Before Next Winter Storm

As the winter season intensifies, homeowners are reminded to schedule preventative maintenance for their home furnace to avoid costly furnace repairs.

Regular maintenance can help prolong the life of the equipment and prevent costly repairs or replacements in the future.”
— Matt Fleischer
As the winter season intensifies, homeowners are reminded to schedule preventative maintenance for their home furnace or heat pump to ensure it is running efficiently and safely. Regular maintenance can help prolong the life of the equipment and prevent costly repairs or replacements in the future.

During a preventative maintenance visit, a professional technician will inspect the heating system and perform any necessary of the following:

Cleaning: Home heating systems cleaning is a critical part of maintaining the efficiency and safety of your home heating system. It involves removing dirt, dust, and debris that have accumulated within the system and its components.

Adjustments: Some of the adjustments a professional technician may make during a maintenance visit include adjusting the air flow, calibrating the thermostat, and making adjustments to the burners and ignition system.

Repairs: Technicians will also check for any potential hazards and make sure the equipment is operating at peak performance and perform any necessary repairs.

This can help prolong the life of the equipment, improve its efficiency, and prevent costly repairs or replacements in the future.

Homeowners should schedule a preventative maintenance visit at least once a year, ideally before serious issues arise such as the thermostat not working, or before emergency furnace repair is needed. This will ensure that any issues are identified and resolved before they become more serious, and will help ensure a warm and comfortable home throughout the winter.

However, in case of emergency breakdown, more serious service may be needed. It is important to have a professional technician inspect the equipment and make any necessary repairs as soon as possible to avoid further damage or potential safety hazards.

Some common boiler, furnace, heat pump issues that may prevent a heating system from working properly include: Dirty or blocked air filters, ducts, flue,. Thermostat issues, ignition problems, pilot light malfunctions, failed components, leaks, or electrical & wiring issues.

