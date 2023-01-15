Taiwan’s StarLux launches route to Hà Nội

VIETNAM, January 15 -

HÀ NỘI — StarLux Airlines of China's Taiwan began operating the first flight from Taipei to Hà Nội-based Nội Bài International Airport on Friday, marking the launch of a new route between the two cities.

The flight will be conducted on a daily basis and last for three hours.

The opening of the new route, which connects Hà Nội with the largest urban area of Taiwan, is expected to promote cooperation in terms of tourism development as well as economic, cultural and educational exchanges between the two sides.

The carrier is the first international airline to open a regular route to Hà Nội in 2023 and one of the five international airlines to open a route to Ha Noi after two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, airlines such as Thai Smile Airways, Fly Gangwon, and Myanmar Airways launched routes to Hà Nội.

With the presence of Starlux Airlines, Nội Bài International Airport now hosts 58 international and domestic airlines carrying passengers and cargo, linking Hà Nội with 60 foreign and 17 domestic destinations. — VNS