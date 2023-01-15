Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 335,686 in the last 365 days.

Taiwan’s StarLux launches route to Hà Nội

VIETNAM, January 15 -  

HÀ NỘI — StarLux Airlines of China's Taiwan began operating the first flight from Taipei to Hà Nội-based Nội Bài International Airport on Friday, marking the launch of a new route between the two cities.

The flight will be conducted on a daily basis and last for three hours.

The opening of the new route, which connects Hà Nội with the largest urban area of Taiwan, is expected to promote cooperation in terms of tourism development as well as economic, cultural and educational exchanges between the two sides.

The carrier is the first international airline to open a regular route to Hà Nội in 2023 and one of the five international airlines to open a route to Ha Noi after two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, airlines such as Thai Smile Airways, Fly Gangwon, and Myanmar Airways launched routes to Hà Nội.

With the presence of Starlux Airlines, Nội Bài International Airport now hosts 58 international and domestic airlines carrying passengers and cargo, linking Hà Nội with 60 foreign and 17 domestic destinations. — VNS

 

You just read:

Taiwan’s StarLux launches route to Hà Nội

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.