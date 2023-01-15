PHILIPPINES, January 15 - Press Release

January 15, 2023 Senate defense committee to take up bill seeking to amend fixed AFP tenure law, other related measures - Jinggoy SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada assured the public today the Senate committee on defense will thoroughly scrutinize proposed bills seeking to remove the fixed term for some military officials before presenting it for plenary deliberations. Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, said the committee has set a hearing on Tuesday, January 17, to tackle proposals to amend RA 11709, which became a law during the Duterte administration. Estrada pointed out the Senate measures proposing amendments to the law were filed last month, long before reports on alleged rumblings within the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) came out due to supposed leadership shake-up. "I would like to disabuse the mind of the public that this is being taken up to quell any destabilization plot or address supposed discord within the military. Having been certified as urgent by the President, the Senate is duty-bound to take up the measure for immediate consideration," the veteran lawmaker said. Last December 6, Estrada filed Senate Bill No. 1601 which seeks to amend RA 11709 or the law granting a three-year fixed term for key AFP officials, including the chief of staff. On the other hand, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed a similar measure on December 7, 2022. While the said measures have already been vetted by AFP officials and enlisted personnel, Estrada said they have to hear or consult other concerned parties in ensuring the need to amend the law that took effect only last year. "I was not a member of the Senate when this was passed. We will invite the ranking officials to the committee hearing and hear their position or stand on the issue," the senator said. Aside from the said measure, Estrada's committee, joint with the Committees on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Higher Technical and Vocational Education and Finance will also take up the proposed bill providing free legal assistance to police, military and other uniformed personnel facing cases related to their service. Estrada is also due to hold hearings on bills proposing the establishment of the Philippine Air Force Academy (PAFA). Estrada and Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. have filed their respective bills on the proposed PAFA, an educational institution for instruction and preparation for military service of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) cadets. Pag-amyenda sa fixed tenure law ng AFP, tatalakayin na ng Senado - Jinggoy TINIYAK ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sa publiko na susuriing mabuti ng Senado sa committee level ang panukalang batas na mag-aalis ng fixed term para sa ilang opisyal ng military bago ito isumite sa deliberasyon sa plenaryo. Binigyang-diin ni Estrada, chairperson ng Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation, na ang mga nasabing panukalang batas na didinggin sa Martes, Enero 17, 2023, ay nauna nang naihain noon pang nakaraang buwan o bago pa man nagkaroon ng mga ulat tungkol sa mga umano'y ugong ng distabilisasyon sa hanay ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) bunsod ng pagpapalit ng liderator kamakailan. "Nais kong linawin sa publiko na ang deliberasyon ay isasagawa namin hindi dahil sa anumang umano'y plano na may kinalaman sa destabilisasyon o para pahupain ang mga hindi pagkakasunduan sa hanay ng mga nasa militar. Tungkulin ng Senado na magsagawa ng pagdinig lalo na't ito ay na-certify na bilang urgent ng Pangulo," sabi ng beteranong mambabatas. Inihain ni Estrada noong Disyembre 6 ang Senate Bill No. 1601 na naglalayong amyendahan ang RA 11709, ang batas na nagtatakda ng tatlong taong termino para sa mga pangunahing opisyal ng AFP kabilang ang chief of staff. Naghain naman ng katulad na panukala si Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri noong Disyembre 7, 2022. Bagama't nasuri na ng mga opisyal at enlisted personnel ng AFP ang nasabing panukala sa mababang kapulungan, sinabi ni Estrada na kailangan pa rin nilang marinig o kumunsulta sa iba pang kinauukulang partido o grupo upang matiyak ang pangangailangan sa pag-amyenda sa nasabing batas na nagkabisa noong lamang isang taon. "Hindi ako miyembro ng Senado noong ipinasa ang batas na ito kaya't gusto kong marinig sa mga ranking officials na iimbitahan natin sa committee hearing ang kanilang posisyon dito sa isyu na ito," ani ng senador. Bukod sa nasabing panukala, tatalakayin din ng komite ni Estrada's committee kasama ang mga Committees on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Higher Technical and Vocational Education at Finance ang mga panukalang batas na nagbibigay ng libreng ligal na tulong sa mga miyembro ng pulisya, military at iba pang uniformed personnel na nahaharap sa mga kasong may kinalaman sa kanilang serbisyo. Nakatakda rin na talakayin ni Estrada ang panukalang pagtatatag ng Philippine Air Force Academy (PAFA). Naghain ng magkaibang panukala sina Estrada at Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. sa pagtatag ng PAFA, isang institusyong pang-edukasyon para sa pagtuturo at paghahanda sa mga magseserbisyo sa Philippine Air Force (PAF).