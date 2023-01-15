The Indian MSMEs is showing viability and income to the investors who are ready to partner in key sectors

MSME business forum hosting 'Opportunity Network 2023' a Business Conference & inviting businesses to leverage promising options available from Investors

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSME Business Forum is hosting the upcoming 'Opportunity Network 2023' on 20th January 2023, at Holiday Inn, Mayur Vihar ,New Delhi and invites MSMEs to leverage promising business segments offered via Global Investors.

- Leasing, Funding EV vehicles & Infra, Rooftop solar projects, Building warehouses are expected to be the trendsetters in 2023.

- 96% of MSMEs expect profit to increase in 2023: Industry Report



MSME business forum hosting the upcoming 'Opportunity Network 2023' a Business Conference and inviting businesses to leverage promising options available from Investors. According to a Business confidence study by MSME- focused digital lender Neo-Growth, 96% of the surveyed MSMEs expect their profits to grow in 2023. Here, Global Investors will embrace Indian Manufacturing MSMEs to mitigate growth challenges.

Today, MSMEs need funds for the purpose of capex, operations, and business development activities. However, since MSMEs usually operate in capex heavy sectors, much of the internal cash flows and funding gets trapped in capex financing - MSME Business Forum attempts to specifically address this by innovative solutions on lending, leasing thru investor involvement.



Shri Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director of Development, MSME Business Forum India, said, "The root problem from the domestic MSME sector is failure to attract the private capital into their business, leading to constant starvation for funds. MSME owners and the entrepreneurs should thrive to rope in professional money. At MSME Business forum India our endevour is to show global investors that MSMEs are potential for 2X growth if supported with investment.



Transitioning into a growth-oriented enterprise is a dream for all MSME Businesses . Partnering for growth with global Investors, and the right network helps scale business, and Opportunity Network Conference 2023 is ideally suited for MSMEs, StartUps to interact , said Rachana Chowdhary, CEO-MVW-MSME Development Centre.



Opportunity Network 2023 conference at Delhi, is an opportunity for MSME owners to interact with business leaders, domestic as well hear from foreign investors and industry experts on various alternative solutions.



In addition to the above, the Opportunity Network Conference shall also provide MSMEs owners opportunities and avenues in digitization, Govt e-market place, improving trust score for fundraising amongst others. Investor/Promoter/Founder expressing views in the conference will be Mr Navin Biyani, Mr Nitin Arwade, Mr Ankit Totla, Mr Vikas Maheshwari, Mr Nirav Shah, Mr Kalyan Jagnani, CA Rahul Gupta, Mr Shrikanth Patil, Ms Priyanka Pandey and key Govt & Bank officials attending from across India .



About MSME Business Forum:

MSME Business Forum started by Family offices, Erstwhile corporate Executives, Investors, and Industry experts to enhance the MSME and SME proﬁtability by ensuring Ease of Doing Business thru interventions of Subject Matter Experts. The MSME Business Forum, expert team goes beyond just advising MSMEs to hand holding enterprise in execution of task/assignment/project(s) thru single window support (acting as a one stop solution). The support range from assisting in Fund Raising to IT Solutions, Compliance's, Audit, Valuations, Certiﬁcations, Human Resource & Training, Legal assistance, Marketing, Branding , Exhibition Support, JV/Tie-Ups/ Export Promotions, Tender advisory & virtual assistant and more recently Travel planning and Health care support has also been added in support Eco-systems.



About MVW-MSME Development Centre: Development Centre was established in 2021 to empower small and mid-sized MSMEs to unlock their potential, scale faster and explore newer opportunities in the post-pandemic era. The DC (development centre) vision was set, which was to be a nurturer of Indian MSMEs so as to help incorporate global best practices, execute efficient workflows, deploy effective marketing strategies, go digital and be investment ready. The Development centre aims to redefine and reinvent the MSMEs of India. It plays a vital role in influencing, handholding, and upskilling the entrepreneurs by timely interventions with need-of-the-hour support on resources, guidance and timely mentoring



For more information, please contact:

Ms.Kavita.A (HOD-Ops & Chief of Staff)

+918383951473

Register with MSME business forum India - https://msmebusinessforum.com/subscription.php