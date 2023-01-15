Judy Stih's Memoir Enthralls Participants at Prestigious State Library Association Conference

Judy Stih's “Worth Saving, a Memoir” shines at the largest state library association conference ever held on the East Coast. The 2022 New York Library Association (NYLA) saw hundreds of librarians, academics, authors, readers, and book lovers from all walks of life, near and far, gather and show their support for the love of literature and the library community.

The recently concluded NYLA 2022 last November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, New York, aims to advocate for the advancement of the New York library community through various programs, projects, and special events.

Author Judy Stih's inspirational autobiography was part of the two-day successful event, giving the participants a chance to view the captivating book that details the author's challenges and successes as she went through life with an alcoholic father and a mother battling dementia.

In the book, the author shares that one of her difficult choices was looking for the best care for her mother. And because of her undying commitment and love to her parents, Judy meets these adversities head-on, filled with love and determination, coming out as a stronger person.

“Worth Saving, a Memoir” is an excellent example of what inspirational books and memoirs should be. The book not only provided readers a guide on how to tackle life's difficulties based on Judy's experience, it only motivated them to keep on pushing, to take the first step in dealing with challenges and adversities, and eventually lead the readers down the path of wellness.

"Worth Saving, a Memoir" is available on Amazon, or visit the author's website at www.judithstihbooks.com.

“Worth Saving, A Memoir”

Author | Judy Stih

Published date | 10/30/2017

Publisher | Independently published

Book Genre | Memoir

Author Bio

Judith Stih is a graduate of the University of Phoenix and has worked as a corporate account manager for Motorola Company for many years. After her retirement, she became a substitute teacher for Mesa schools. She was also a caregiver for her 94-year-old mother, who had dementia. Only five years ago, the author also discovered her love for painting.

