NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show Featured Lisa Trout's Book

ReadersMagnet charmingly displayed Lisa Trout's children's fiction book “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter” at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

In “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter,” Lisa continues her story about the Cutlery Family. Together with their parents, kids may embark on an adventure filled with delicious culinary creations and entertaining pastimes that they can then share with their loved ones.

Lisa Trout, who is deeply committed to educating youngsters about topics such as language, history, and environmental sustainability, writes a comprehensive book covering all of these topics. She penned this book as a means of combining her profession as an educator with her interests in writing and cooking. This is a wonderful way for kids to get their feet wet in the kitchen while learning about history.

The book's storyline is a great way to get young readers interested in cooking and the Canadian-French culture.

Go through the French winter festival with the Cutlery family and discover lots of beautiful things to enjoy with the whole family. Purchase Lisa Trout's “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter” on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Also, check out the author's website at https://littlechewz.ca/.

“Little Chewz Celebrates Winter”

Author | Lisa Trout

Published date | February 9, 2022

Publisher | iUniverse

Genre | Children's fiction

Author Bio

Lisa Trout is a mom of two and a quintessential successful woman. Aside from writing, she takes pride in teaching children and is a certified Health Coach and cook. She perfectly combines her professions as a teacher and cook, and her passion for writing by creating a book for children to enjoy titled “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter”. She hopes to inspire and get families and teachers into the kitchen and start cooking and trying new things.

