NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab Featured Maryjo Paradis-Smith's Book

“July in August” is a book detailing the life of New Hampshire resident July Krativitiz. The life of July is a twisted mess. Her mother is a chronic drug user who is rarely around to watch over her and her younger brother. As a result, July has to decide whether to stay at home with him to keep him safe or to go to school and pray for his safety.

Maryjo Paradis-Smith, the author, was an enthusiastic classroom teacher. Her class is one where everyone knows they can rely on and respect each other. Students talked about everything from being homeless to being left off a baseball team. Maryjo's ambition as a writer is to bring these stories to life.

July in August: One Girl's Struggle with an Opioid Addicted Mother

Author | Maryjo Paradis-Smith

Genre | Young Adult Fiction

Publisher | IngramSpark

Published Date | November 20, 2020

Maryjo Paradis-Smith (1960– ) was born and raised in Arlington, Massachusetts. When Maryjo was a child, she lived in a two-family house. Her nine cousins lived upstairs, and she and her five siblings lived downstairs. Her family became known as the “Downstaires” when her mother became pregnant with her sixth sibling, and it was time to move to a bigger house. Her early years shaped much of her storytelling.

As an adult, Maryjo taught public school in Dover, New Hampshire, for 34 years. It was during this time that Maryjo's passion for writing caught fire. As a middle school language arts and social studies teacher, Maryjo dedicated herself to her students. Respect and trust were established in her classroom. Students shared true stories of their struggles, everything from homelessness to not making the baseball team. As an author, Maryjo hopes to bring these stories to life.

