Reginald Andah's Post-Apocalyptic Fiction Masterpiece Joins LibLearnX 2023 Book Exhibition

Avid readers of science fiction are in for a treat as Reginald Andah's “A New Dawn” will be exhibited by self-publishing company ReadersMagnet at the LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX) 2023. LibLearnX, formerly called the American Library Association (ALA) Midwinter Meeting, will take place on January 27-30, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

The LibLearnX is considered the most important library conference for 2023 to be held in Louisiana. It is expected to draw hundreds of guests from the library sector, the academe, and the general public. Attendees look forward to special events, interactive workshops, exhibitions, award ceremonies, forums, and speaking engagements from famous personalities. The event is open to ALA members and non-members.

Reginald Andah's post-apocalyptic fiction “A New Dawn” will go on display alongside other prominent published works and the newest technologies and services for the library community at the LLX Marketplace.

In “A New Dawn”, Earth has become a giant warzone. This reality faced Xander Williams, the book's protagonist, as he awakens from cryostasis. In this reality, everyone's memories are vague, and the only thing Xander is sure about is his feelings for Leona, the woman he loves. But as the past starts to unravel and memories begin to return, Xander feels uneasy, unknowing whom to trust as everyone and everything is no longer who and what they appear to be.

“A New Dawn”

Author | Reginald Andah

Published date | 9/7/21

Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing, Inc.

Book Genre | Science-Fiction, Religious Fiction, Post-Apocalyptic Fiction, Romance, Action-Packed

Author Bio

Reginald Andah was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English, from Texas State University.

Growing up in a low-income household with his mother eventually landed them on the streets. His uncle frequently assisted with his mom's financial difficulties. However, the constant struggle was taking its toll. Determined to take care of her only son then, his mother had to move from shelter to shelter as employment was difficult. Due to their unfavorable conditions, school and social life challenged him. Though he excelled academically, moving from district to district made him isolated and an easy target for being tormented as the new student in his classes.

His teenage years were more troublesome as his mother's mental health started to decline, and he now had a brother. Thankfully, his uncle continued to assist him whenever needed, even though he could no longer support his mom. Though times were hard, his faith allowed him to persevere and make a life of his own. He supported his family by procuring his job while going to school. When he graduated from high school and took college courses dedicated to writing, he realized his drive for storytelling. Since then, he has been inspired to create stories with morals centered on his faith in God.

