NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show Displayed Ted W. Daniel, J.D.'s Book

Ted W. Daniel, J.D.'s political book “Rise Up, Big Blue! Eliminating the Obstacles to Progress in America” was successfully featured by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

“Big Blue,” the author's term for the Democratic Party, usually receives more votes, nationwide, than any other party in America. But, too often, unable to break through the bottleneck that blocks progress, democrats find themselves feeling powerless to reach their most important goals. Being in the party that receives the most votes is not supposed to feel like this.

Taking a look at each major obstacle to progress, the author proposes reforms to each branch of government: all of them constitutional and practical. The proposed legislation will not only make the government work better, but will also protect democracy itself.

A few of the twenty-two proposed reforms include ways to solve the impasse in the Senate, to eliminate the unfairness of congressional districting, to eliminate the electoral advantage that less populous states have over larger states, to restore fairness to the process of presidential appointments, and to enact legislation that the Constitution has called for since the Reconstruction Era. Perhaps the most important reform changes the procedures for appointments to the Supreme Court, making the process fairer and more predictable.

Rise Up, Big Blue!: Eliminating the Obstacles to Progress in America

Author | Ted W. Daniel, J.D.

Genre | Politics

Publisher | Independently Published

Published Date | August 14, 2022

Ted W. Daniel, J. D., who practiced law in Tennessee until he retired in 2007, is a direct descendant of one of the signatories to The Declaration of Independence.

Daniel received his Juris Doctor degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia, after having spent his third year of law school as a visiting student at Vanderbilt University Law School in Nashville. Previously, he had received B. S. degrees in Real Estate and Mathematics.

Prior to his legal career, Daniel was a Senior Actuarial Analyst in one of the world's largest insurance brokerage companies.

