Betty Zikusooka's Book Will Be Displayed at 2023 LibLearnX

ReadersMagnet will soon feature the finance and money book “3 Ways to Million$ - The Basics Simplified: Real Life Scalable Ways to Live Your American Dream” by Betty Zikusooka at LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience on January 27–30, 2023, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.

With the help of “3 Ways to Million$ - The Basics Simplified,” anyone may learn how to build real riches from scratch. When it comes to reading, the earlier and sooner people get started, the better. Read this book to learn tried-and-true techniques for amassing wealth. More than that, it's manual for leaving a legacy of wealth to future generations.

This book encourages people to make a decision today that will improve the quality of their lives. Investing in the “American Dream” with purpose begins with reading this book. It makes no difference what background people have. The important thing is that they get to go wherever it is they want to go.

Betty Zikusooka wrote this book specifically for individuals who are willing to make the necessary sacrifices in the short term in order to reap the long-term benefits of wealth.

Interested? Get a copy of Betty Zikusooka's “3 Ways to Million$ - The Basics Simplified: Real Life Scalable Ways to Live Your American Dream” on Amazon.

Author | Betty Zikusooka

Genre | Finance and Money

Publisher | Amazon KDP

Published date | September 29, 2020

Author

Betty is an entrepreneur and business professional with an impressive record of exceeding business development goals. She has over 20 years of experience in the business and real estate industry, including banking, teaching, investing, system management, asset acquisition, operations, and information management.

