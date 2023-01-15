Patricia Lubeck's Book Exposing the Realities Behind Minnesota's Asylums Will Be Displayed at the LibLearnX 2023

Patricia Lubeck's “Asylum Scandals: Abuse, Torture, Corruption and Murder in Minnesota's State Hospitals” will be exhibited by self-publishing company ReadersMagnet at the LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX) 2023. Patricia's stunning book exposes true-to-life atrocities that occurred at two historical insane asylums in Minnesota: St. Peter State Hospital and Rochester State Hospital.

“Asylum Scandals” will be displayed alongside notable published works at the LibLearnX (LLX) Marketplace book exhibition. The LibLearnX, formerly the American Library Association (ALA) Midwinter Meeting, will be held at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 27-30, 2023.

The event is open to all ALA members and non-members and expected to draw hundreds of attendees from the library community, the academic sector, and the general public. Attendees can expect special programs, interactive workshops, exhibitions, forums, and speaking engagements by some of the famous personalities of the library industry.

“Asylum Scandals” is an incredible eye-opener on the state of Minnesota's asylums in 1867-1915.

Patricia Lubeck unravels the horrific acts in St. Peter State Hospital and Rochester State Hospital. She shares factual accounts and documentation coming from the patients themselves, families affected, workers, and news media that had witnessed the actual conditions of the aforementioned asylums.

Stories of patients' abuse, neglect, torturous procedures and treatments, and even murders are numerous. Even more shocking are the accounts of how patients were admitted even on just a presumption of insanity, with little to no evidence to support thereof.

Read the stories, and unravel a gut-wrenching truth echoed throughout insane asylums in the past. Order Patricia Lubeck's “Asylum Scandals: Abuse, Torture, Corruption and Murder in Minnesota's State Hospitals” on Amazon.

Catch the book's display at the ReadersMagnet exhibit booth at the LibLearnX 2023.

“Asylum Scandals: Abuse, Torture, Corruption and Murder in Minnesota's State Hospitals”

Author | Patricia Lubeck

Published date | October 22, 2022

Publisher | Outskirts Press

Book Genre | History/United States/State & Local/General

Author Bio

Patricia Lubeck grew up in southwestern Minnesota. She earned her BA degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara, returned to Minnesota in 2005, and served as museum director. She is retired and travels to national parks, museums, and historic sites. Patricia spends most of her time writing true crime stories from Minnesota's early history. She is the author of “Murder in Gales, A Rose Hanged Twice;” “Murder, Mystery and Mayhem in Minnesota;” “Crime and Calamity in Yellow Medicine County;” “Murder and Madness;” “Victims of Foul Play;” and “Death by Poison.”

