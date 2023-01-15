The First Global Events with Joint Tri-city Will Be Held in Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe

How to create startups that Attract Global Attention From the Kansai Region

The Osaka Business Development Agency, in collaboration with the Keihanshin Startup Ecosystem Consortium and JETRO Osaka, has jointly launched the brand, "Kansai Startup Mashups" (*1). We will be holding The First Global Event in Kyoto on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and the call for participants begins today.

In addition to this event, several other global-themed events are scheduled for February in Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe, allowing participants to witness the activities of startup companies from Kansai that are taking on global challenges through events over the course of the month.

https://www.starecokansai.com/keihanshin/kansaistartupmashups-en/

The event on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 will feature pitches by three startups that aim to expand their business globally, selected this year for J-Startup KANSAI (*2) sponsored by the Kinki Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry. In addition, a panel discussion with Mr. Victor Mulas, independent advisor, and Mr. Adam Bregu, Director of Startup Genome, a company that conducts research on startup ecosystems, will also be held to communicate the economic potential of the Kansai region.

As events disseminated under the branding of the "Kansai Startup Mashups," a global pitch event GET IN THE RING OSAKA 2023 - Health Tech‘s Japan Qualifier will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Also, the annual international innovation conference Hack Osaka 2023 will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and THE NEXT KITCHEN, a business matching program with European food tech companies, will be held in Kobe in February.

The "Kansai Startup Mashups" aim to create a world-class startup ecosystem in anticipation of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo and the post-Kansai Expo, and to create a framework that will lead to the birth of unicorn companies from the Kansai region and the creation and support of startups that will grow to become major players.

【Kansai Startup Mashups in KYOTO】

◆Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 3p.m.~6p.m.

◆Location: Hybrid event

Engawa KYOTO／1 & 2F Only Karasuma Building, 647 Nicho-Hanshiki-cho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

※Online participants will receive a viewing link by the day before the event.

◆Program

※Language: English (Japanese viewing available with YouTube translation)

Session 1: Introduction of "Kansai Startup Mashups"

Session 2: Pitches by Startups selected for J-Startup KANSAI 2022

(Speaker) Ken-ichi Sawamura, CEO of eSep Inc.

Kenzo Ibano,CEO of Osaka Heat Cool Inc.

Ichiro Mori, Board member CQO of NATiAS Inc.

Session 3: How to unlock potential of Kansai Startup Ecosystem

(Speaker) Victor Mulas, Independent Advisor

Adam Bregu, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at Startup Genome

(Moderator) Narimasa Makino, CEO of Monozukuri Ventures Inc.

Networking: Venue participants only

◆Target audience: Domestic and international venture capitalists, startups, and related companies

◆Application deadline: Friday, February 3, 2023 at 12pm

※On-site participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

◆Participation fee: Free of charge

◆Application URL: https://230207-mashups-kyoto-en.peatix.com

◆Hosted by: Keihanshin Startup Ecosystem Consortium, JETRO Osaka, Osaka Business Development Agency

◆Co-sponsored by: Osaka Prefecture, Osaka City, Kyoto Prefecture, Kyoto City, Hyogo Prefecture, Kobe City, Kyoto Wisdom Industry Creation Forest, JETRO Kyoto Trade Information Center, JETRO Kobe Trade Information Center

Kansai Startup Mashups ~Global Month~

【GET IN THE RING OSAKA 2023 – Health Tech】

◆Date: Friday, February 17, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.

◆Location: YouTube live streaming (expected)

※Online participants will receive a viewing link by the day before the event.

◆Program: More details are available on the official website "GET IN THE RING OSAKA 2023"

◆Hosted by: Osaka Innovation Hub at Osaka Business Development Agency

【Hack Osaka 2023】

◆Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

◆Location: Knowledge Capital Congrès Convention Center／Second Basement, North Building, Grand Front Osaka 3-1 Ofuka-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka

◆Program: More details are available on the official website "Hack Osaka 2023"

◆Hosted by: Global Innovation Conference Hack Osaka Executive Committee

【THE NEXT KITCHEN 2023】

◆Date: in February 2023

◆Location: Hybrid event at Kobe city (expected)

※Online participants will receive a viewing link by the day before the event.

◆Program: More details are available on the official website "THE NEXT KITCHEN 2023" （https://www.nextkitchen-kobe.com/）

◆Hosted by: JETRO, Hyogo Prefecture, Kobe City

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230114005007/en/