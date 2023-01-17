Dr. Jackie Golden’s Newest #1 International Bestselling Book Set To Transform Business Coaching
Dr. Jackie Golden assists professionals in packaging and marketing what they know, love, and do.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurship is a means of creating wealth. A vehicle to live a life by design, not by default. Yet, too many people languish as employees when they really want to be entrepreneurs. They want to start their own business as authors, professional speakers, coaches, or consultants, but simply don't know how to get started. In planning, starting, and profitably operating a new business, one needs to make the best use of available resources, be innovative and creative, and develop new concepts and put them into practice. However, there are many challenges and obstacles that prevent people from achieving their entrepreneurial goals. Dr. Golden helps overcome these challenges and obstacles by showing them how to package and sell knowledge.
Dr. Jackie Golden's newest book, From Scratch To Six Figures: How To Package and Sell What You Know, Love & Do, recently landed at the top of the bestseller charts. In the book, Dr. Golden walks readers through her trade secrets and life-changing system for building a coaching/consulting business that generates income online and offline by using what they already know, love & do. Using real client results, Dr. Golden encourages readers to BUST -A-MOVE® and build their own income-generating business.
“The information in From Scratch To Six Figures is my legacy. My way of giving back to my family, community, and the world at large. If the traditional 9 to 5 is weighing you down, and you want to spend more time with the ones you love, or you've always had a strong desire to start your own business as an author, professional speaker, content creator, coach, or business consultant, this book shows you how,” says Dr. Golden, the founder of Golden Business Group, LLC.
“Packaging and selling your knowledge is the path to bigger, better, and greater opportunities for starting your own business, and growing it,” she adds.
With the help of the book From Scratch to Six Figures, professionals learn how to monetize their knowledge and expertise to gain economic control over their lives by generating income for themselves.
Dr. Golden excels at planning and executing professional development training and programs. Her organizational skills and attention to detail enable her to understand the needs of consumers.
"Jackie's ability to break down tasks and implement systems to help manage workflow is invaluable. Her assistance and suggestions have resulted in an immediate increase in my productivity and pricing for my program by 25%," said Susan Schwartz, one of the clients at Golden Business Group.
For more information about Dr. Jackie Golden and to obtain a copy of her new book, From Scratch To Six Figures: How To Package and Sell What You Know, Love & Do, go to https://FromScratchToSixFigures.com/free-shipping
About Dr. Jackie Golden
Dr. Jackie Golden is CEO of Golden Business Group, LLC and a highly sought-after speaker, corporate trainer, and business consultant. She a #1 International Bestselling Author and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and USA Today. Dr. Golden is known for developing, structuring, packaging, and delivering "training that sticks." She has made her mark in Fortune 500+ companies, ministries, colleges, and universities. She continues to do so by guiding individuals and business partners to the next level of success in life, business, and ministry.
