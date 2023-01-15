Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings

VIETNAM, January 15 -

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on Saturday exchanged their greetings for Lunar New Year.

The two leaders stressed the key significance of 2022 to the development of each country and relations between the two Parties and people. They spoke highly of the historical significance of the official visit to China by Trọng which saw the issuance of a joint statement on the continuation to accelerate and deepen the bilateral relations.

Trọng expressed his hope that authorities, organisations and localities of the two countries will grasp and well implement the high-level agreements and perceptions reached during the recent visit.

Xi stressed that China always sees Việt Nam as a priority in the neighbourliness foreign policy, and expressed his hope that the two sides will actively implement the outcome of the visit.

The leaders wished the Parties, States and people of the two countries a happy new year, and the building of socialism in each country constant and greater achievements. – VNS