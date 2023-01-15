William Brunhofer's Poetry Book Was Displayed at the Empire State Book Tour Events

William Brunhofer's book “Dancing with Angels: Songs and Poems of the Millennium” contains poems that will fill the hearts of its readers. The poetry book was featured at the Empire State Book Tour starting with its virtual event, The Festival of Storytellers (TFOS) Season 3, on October 24 – November 6, 2022. It was also displayed at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 - 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28 - 30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

Poetry remains on the top echelon of literary favorites as it introduces universal human values to its readers. While it is true that good poems are made up of powerful and well-placed words, the ones that can connect with the readers' emotions are the best. Poems that express truth and beauty through subtleties and subtexts gain more profound respect from their readers.

“Dancing with Angels” by William Brunhofer encourages its readers to dance with “better angels” and glide through the rhythm of truth and harmony. According to the poet, these angels will enlighten the human spirit and lead it closer to the Creator. His verses mount an internal exploration of the ultimate source of good.

What keeps people guided when darkness covers their hearts and souls? Who will lead them to the path of harmony when devils waltz through their every step? With its use of solid and exciting words, the poems of William Brunhofer might be a good start, especially for someone who feels isolated by his own emotions.

Interested readers, especially poets, found William Brunhofer's poetry book in all Empire State Book Tour events, including the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show at ReadersMagnet's exhibit booth, ReadersMagnet Book Confab, and The Festival of Storytellers (TFOS) Season 3. Those interested in joining TFOS may visit www.thefestivalofstorytellers.com to register and learn more about it.

William Brunhofer, also known as Bill, grew up in a small town on the north bay of San Francisco and in the coastal cities outside Los Angeles. The scenic views of his childhood homes sparked his deep adoration for the sea. William has served in Vietnam and taught English with Peace Corps, Afghanistan. He earned his graduate education in upstate New York, where he worked in campus ministries and worked as a teacher.

Bill and his wife moved to Pennsylvania after retiring from a second career in the healthcare and IT industries. The couple enjoys lending their hand to a growing church community. Writing poems for his family and friends shapes his life and gives him pure joy. Poetry fuels his creative and spiritual life.

Dancing with Angels: Songs and Poems of the Millennium

Author | William Brunhofer

Genre | Poetry, Philosophy, Psychology, Religion, History, Science, Creative Writing, Memoir, Spiritual Life, Origin Stories, New Age

Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing, Inc.

Published date | August 12, 2022

