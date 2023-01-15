Maryjo Paradis-Smith Releases Her Enthralling Debut Book "July in August"

Maryjo Paradis-Smith published her first young adult fiction book, “July in August: One Girl's Struggle with an Opioid Addicted Mother,” which tells the story of July Krativitiz, a resident of Maplewood, New Hampshire.

July's life is a tangled web. Her mother uses drugs all the time and is rarely around to watch over her younger brother. Therefore, July must either stay at home with him to ensure his safety or pray for his protection while she is out at school. Roger, Abe's dad, comes to get his little kid for the weekend. There is an eerie silence and the stench of rotting potatoes as he ascends the steps, and he realizes something is amiss. Upon entering the apartment, he discovers July's mother dead on the floor and the children nowhere to be seen. Roger embarks on a journey to find July, Abe, and their mother's killer.

The author, Maryjo Paradis-Smith, was a devoted educator. She and her students trust each other and show respect in her class. Students revealed their personal experiences with hardships ranging from homelessness to being cut from a baseball team. Maryjo's goal as a writer is to make these stories come to life.

Get a copy of Maryjo Parados-Smith's book on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Visit the author's website at https://maryjoparadissmith.com/.

Maryjo Paradis-Smith (1960–) was born and raised in Arlington, Massachusetts. When Maryjo was a child, she lived in a two-family house. Her nine cousins lived upstairs, and she and her five siblings lived downstairs. Her family became known as the “Downstaires” when her mother became pregnant with her sixth sibling, and it was time to move to a bigger house. Her early years shaped much of her storytelling.

As an adult, Maryjo taught public school in Dover, New Hampshire, for 34 years. It was during this time that Maryjo's passion for writing caught fire. As a middle school language arts and social studies teacher, Maryjo dedicated herself to her students. Respect and trust were established in her classroom. Students shared true stories of their struggles, everything from homelessness to not making the baseball team. As an author, Maryjo hopes to bring these stories to life.

