Dr. Jerriann J. Taber Releases Book II of Her Excellent Work, "The Rapid Healing Technique"

After the successful publication of Dr. Jerriann J. Taber's “The Rapid Healing Technique Book I: Tools For Transformation,” we are yet again set to embark on another interesting journey in “The Rapid Healing Technique Book II: A guide to Being Your Higher Self.”

While Book I is more on introducing and utilizing the tools necessary for transformation and removing negative emotion to achieve a healthier and more positive life, Book II focuses more on our spiritual pursuits and creating a deeper relationship with our loved ones. With this comes understanding our spiritual journey, who we are, and what we have accomplished using the Rapid Healing Technique (RHT). All the things we have learned from the previous book lead us to this next crucial step, which involves raising our vibration to another level in order to become our higher self. This higher self is a result of your spiritual growth, enabling you to have a greater understanding of what goes beyond the physical world, and even a glimpse into heaven.

It is worth noting that both Book I and II are of healing and transformation, and it shows us that healing doesn't have to last years. As the name implies, healing can take place and finish faster with the right method and application. It is also worth noting that this spiritual journey is recommended to everyone regardless of religion. As Dr. Taber says in Book II's preface: “we are all on a spiritual path after all.”

With that said, make sure to get your hands on Book II. Grab a copy at https://amz.run/6IK0

The Rapid Healing Technique Book ll: A Guide To Becoming Your Higher Self

Author: Jerriann J. Taber Ph.D

Publisher: ‎ CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform (May 23, 2016)

Language: ‎ English

Paperback: ‎ 176 pages

ISBN-10: ‎ 151883891X

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1518838910

The Rapid Healing Technique Book l: The Tools For Transformation is available at this link

https://amzn.to/3kgyEsk

