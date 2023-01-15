Ron Martin Retells Biblical Events with a Twist in Book "Apples & Oranges"

'Did you ever think that apples and oranges could lead you to Christ?'

This is the captivating question one can find in the very first page of Ron Martin's “Apples & Oranges”, a collection of biblical events taken from the Bible, made new and alive.

Ron Martin is a poet and a writer of short stories. For most of his life, he has been a carpenter, but has taken much interest in writing, which he now pursues. As someone who loves the outdoors, he brings his adventurous tone in his style of writing. He dedicates “Apples & Oranges” to his dear friend, Berta, and to his children— Joel, Laura, and Cheryl.

The book opens with the proverb, John 3:16, before it eventually retells the infamous biblical events, starting on the story of Adam and Eve, where the 'apple' is derived from. At first read, one can judge that Ron Martin has added his own riff in his writing, giving each stories much vivid details that the readers will surely enjoy. Without the deep wordings that can be difficult to comprehend, the story is made an easy read that even children might find it compelling. It paints a clear picture of the biblical events, which is helpful for everyone.

From Adam and Eve, the book moves onto Cain and Abel, and later, the adventure of Noah and the ark. Only then will the book's title would make sense to the readers.

Apples & Oranges by Ron Martin

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: November 2022

Genre: Religion / Spirituality

Target Audience: General Audience

About the Author

