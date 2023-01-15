Grab the Chance to See Alison Morea Duiker's Powerful Memoir About Her Missing Mother at the LibLearnX 2023

Alison Morea Duiker's “A Daughter's Journey…and Story of Resilience” is more than just a narration into the life of the author's mother, who went missing for over 40 years. Alison wrote the book to share her mother's story, as well as to share the life she lived without her mother. It is now a legacy of two women who had gone through so much due to a true unresolved mystery.

“A Daughter's Journey” will be displayed by self-publishing company ReadersMagnet at the LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX) 2023. Open to American Library Association (ALA) members and non-members, LibLearnX will be held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, this coming January 27-30, 2023.

Attendees can expect exciting programs, interactive workshops, exhibitions, awards, and speaking engagements from some of the big names in the library industry. Alison Morea Duiker's “A Daughter's Journey” will join some of the most notable published works on display at the LLX Marketplace, along with the library's latest technologies and services.

“A Daughter's Journey” narrates the life of Lonene Ray Rogers and the author. Alison, then five years old, was woken up by her father in the wee hours of the morning, telling her to get dressed and that “Mommy ran away.” Alison's father claimed that her mother ran away with another man, although there are pieces of evidence that surfaced that point otherwise. The book describes some of the horrific events that took place in the lives of the mother and daughter. It also offers a message of hope and resiliency.

Read more of the story by purchasing a copy of Alison Morea Duiker's “A Daughter's Journey…and Story of Resilience” on Amazon. Visit the book's display at the ReadersMagnet booth at the LibLearnX 2023.

A Daughter's Journey…and Story of Resilience

Author | Alison Morea Duiker

Published date | February 6, 2022

Publisher | Self Published through Kindle Direct Publishing

Book Genre | Memoir

Author Bio

Alison Morea Duiker lives with her husband and three children in Cleveland, Ohio. She has worked as a Special Education Teacher for more than twenty years. Alison co-authored the children's book “Rudy the Resilient Rhinoceros” with her son, Aiden. She is currently working on co-authoring two other children's books with her children.

