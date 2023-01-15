Submit Release
Lisa Trout Shares Her Passion for Cooking and Writing in Her Children's Book "Little Chewz Celebrates Winter"

Ever so passionate about teaching children essential life skills, language, history, and environmental sustainability, author Lisa Trout creates a book capturing everything for children to enjoy. Perfectly incorporating her job as a teacher and passion for writing and cooking, she wrote “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter”. It's the perfect avenue for children to explore the kitchen and learn about history.

“Little Chewz Celebrates Winter” is the second in Lisa's Cutlery Family series. It takes children and parents on a journey of creating wonderful food and enjoying fun activities to share with family and friends. As a part of her advocacy to connect storytelling and recipe restoration, Lisa wrote the book with the perfect balance of a charming story and delicious recipes to follow.

Go through the French winter festival with the Cutlery family and discover many beautiful things to enjoy with the whole family. Purchase Lisa Trout's “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter” on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

“Little Chewz Celebrates Winter”
Author | Lisa Trout
Published date | February 9, 2022
Publisher | iUniverse
Genre | Children's fiction

Author Bio

Lisa Trout is a mom of two and a quintessential successful woman. Aside from writing, she takes pride in teaching children and is a certified Health Coach and cook. She perfectly combines her professions as a teacher and cook, and her passion for writing by creating a book for children to enjoy titled “Little Chewz Celebrates Winter”. She hopes to inspire and get families and teachers into the kitchen and start cooking and trying new things.

