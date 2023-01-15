Jesse Daniels Leads $125 Million Dollar Investor Coalition for cross-border acquisitions in Media and Real Estate
CRNY is a three-year, $125 million investment in the financial stability of New York State artist, culture bearer, or culture maker.
It is my wish to continue in the footsteps of my grandparents and now create my own 100 year legacy.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Daniels is the innovative developer of new modern day revolutionary methods for success since 2018. This making him known as a "Chief Creative Officer & CEO." By utilizing his master-mind principles for success, Daniels has created trillions of dollars in relationships through his networking and connections. Daniels main income comes from his “winning circle” of colleagues who he frequently interacts with at gala's, sport games/gatherings and business meetings.
— Daniels, Jesse A
Daniels unique background in various fields makes him very attractive to many multi-million-dollar companies. Jesse utilized his “Life principles for success” which led to him become a Founder/CEO within a Pharmaceutical Company called DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC.
That same success has also led Daniels to compete in NBA pick-up games with Lebron James. It also landed him a seat on United State Senate candidate Dr.Oz Podcast show alongside Daniel Puder (WWE Million Dollar “Tough Enough” Champion).
It also landed Daniels his very own documentary. In 2019 alongside Peter Porta and his team, Daniels produced his own documentary called "The Jesse Daniels Story " which propelled the popularity points on his IMDB Star Meter to 11,799,926.
Daniels has continuously proved his abilities by scaling all the opportunities discovered at Lifetime Sky in less than 90 days. Capitalizing on these opportunities (TV shows, business deals) immortalized his legacy amongst the Top 1% high achieving individuals and teams in the world. Remember the name “Jesse Daniels”. He is someone to watch.
1) Website: https://jdcreativebuilder.art/
2) CRNY https://www.creativesrebuildny.org/
3) Jesse Daniels leverages pick-up basketball into entrepreneurship
4) Harlem Times : https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds
5) IMDB: Golden award-winning mini movie " The Jesse Daniels Story " https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9574960/reference/
6) IMDBPRO : https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm14009065?s=c6c198c2-b51e-e6ea-3dd9-06313da767de&site_preference=normal
7) Former Founder & CEO : DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC INTRODUCES CHILD SAFETY SANITIZERS®, NAMES JESSE DANIELS AS CEO - EIN Presswire (einnews.com) https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/541756326/dermacare-safety-products-llc-introduces-child-safety-sanitizers-names-jesse-daniels-as-ceo
8) Dr.OZ : Check out my appearance on Dr. Oz forward to 26:06 in the link below https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553
9) NBA Pick Up Games: https://youtu.be/sxhAXGcPFG8
10) NBA Shoot around lifetime at Sky: https://youtube.com/shorts/_EusEWnkZOU
11) NBA Workouts: https://youtube.com/shorts/ZkgLnaSvYik
Celebrity Basketball Game: https://youtu.be/5stQzp-gtX0
12) Podcast: https://anchor.fm/mtmv/episodes/The-V-Report-Jesse-Daniels-the-Billionaire-Networker-Interview-e1dqchv
13) TV/ social media : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb5gUMyJuYD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
14) Dr.OZ and Daniels Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/
15) Sister2 Sister : https://www.instagram.com/p/CI9i21KJoWW/
16) Ultimate Hoops https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/
17) TV: https://player.lightcast.com/0UDM4UDN
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/495428786/bervann-capital-snatches-nyc-1-spot-after-a-terrific-investment-gala-at-the-met-club
Bervann : https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/523285026/bervann-leads-500m-investor-coalition-for-cross-border-acquisitions-in-media-and-technology?fbclid=IwAR2EHc2f4HoFTewSmBLFMGsDQrnvz75HyrbIn_BdWC_Wt5tMmE3DOlLCmpE
Private Members Club https://www.metropolitanclubnyc.org/
The Daniels Group
The Daniels Family Office
+1 347-617-9754
INFO@JDCREATIVEBUILDER.ART
The Jesse Daniels Story